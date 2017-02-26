Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Todd Grisham claims Conor McGregor would be a great fit for WWE

One rumour that will refuse to go away is the WWE’s reported interest in bringing Conor McGregor over for a WrestleMania appearance, following in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey.

Rousey had a great stint at WrestleMania 31, appearing alongside The Rock to take out both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and despite some harsh words he may have said about the company, the Notorious has refused to rule out doing business with Vince McMahon’s organisation.

With the Grandest Stage of Them All edging closer, it looks increasingly unlikely that he’ll be in Orlando on April 2, especially with a lack of updates.

Numerous WWE stars have hit out at the Irishman over some unsavoury comments he made, while The New Day welcomed him with open arms earlier this week with TMZ.

A lot can be said about his size, and what he could do in the company but former WWE announcer and current UFC commentator Todd Grisham believes the current lightweight champion can be a great fit at the WWE.

Speaking to FOX Sports, Grisham said: “Of course. Why not? Ronda Rousey was there last year or the year before last.

“We saw Floyd Mayweather fight The Big Show at WrestleMania. There’s always those big matches, most of them involving The Undertaker and Triple H and the John Cena’s of the world.

“But there’s usually that one gimmick match or that one memorable moment that involves an outside celebrity or sports star.

“I’d love to see Conor McGregor cross over to WWE.

“Vince like the big guys, though. He would prefer that Francis Ngannou had the personality that Conor McGregor has because then he could be in the main event against whoever, but with Conor McGregor, you’ve got to be a little bit more selective.

“But McGregor’s already fed into it saying, ‘I’d kill every one of them, I’d destroy them,’ whatever. So, he knows what to say, he knows what to do and what he loves most is cash money and Vince McMahon has plenty of it.”

Despite being on a hiatus from the Octagon, he’s still the most talked-about mixed martial artist in the world today, so it could benefit everybody that he makes a one-off appearance at WrestleMania.

It’s a win-win situation.

Should WWE try bringing Conor McGregor in for WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

