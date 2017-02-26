Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Video: Paul Pogba produces brilliant piece of skill against Southampton

Despite many questioning the overall impact of Paul Pogba after his £89m move back to Manchester United, the Frenchman always seems to crop up with outrageous moments of skill.

The 6'4' midfield powerhouse was at it again in the EFL Cup final against Southampton with a moment that left many with their jaws dropped.

Pogba's silky footwork can be seen below:

The former Juventus man anticipates two Saints opponents desperate to pinch the ball off of him, but as it approaches the United man's feet, he delicately Cruyff turns out of danger and bursts forward.

Jose Mourinho has placed enormous faith in Pogba, who was the first footballer to get his own emoji, but the sceptics are still questioning whether he is the real deal.

Of course, the Twitter masses duly responded to the outrageous moment of skill and safe to say, they were impressed:

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals and recorded four assists in all competitions since his return to Old Trafford.

Around about £12.5m per goal or £22m per assist - perhaps not the return United fans were expecting.

But, at least the club's Vine reputation has been greatly enhanced by their record signing and after all, surely that's what really matters.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

As for United, they saw off Southampton 3-2 to win their fifth EFL Cup with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the winner in the final five minutes.

The Swede opened the scoring before Jesse Lingard added a second. Manolo Gabbiadini then struck either side of half-time in a game which was beautiful viewing for neutrals.

Southampton's Italian talisman was controversially robbed of a hattrick after he had a goal ruled out for offside early in the first half which was clearly incorrect.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

Pogba played the full 90 minutes but again the Frenchman flattered to deceive, going missing for huge portions of the game. He and Mesut Ozil just love doing that, don't they?



Topics:
Jose Mourinho
League Cup
Football
Southampton
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

