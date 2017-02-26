Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ibra. What a man.

Wayne Rooney produced brilliant reaction to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's winner vs Southampton

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup after beating Southampton in a scintillating contest at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils won 3-2 thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late header, although they were second best for much of the game.

But it was Jose Mourinho, not Claude Puel, who possessed the biggest game changer. Ibra’s second goal of the game - his 26th of the season - simply added to his incredible season.

It means Mourinho has won his first trophy as Man United’s manager. And there could be more to come this season, with the club in the quarter-finals the FA Cup and the Europa League last-16.

The Portuguese has Ibra to thank for this one.

The Swede opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a brilliant free-kick from roughly 30 yards out in the 19th minute.

And Jesse Lingard continued his love affair with Wembley shortly after by doubling United’s lead.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

Gabbiadini got Southampton back in it

But Manolo Gabbiadini - who earlier had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside - got the Saints back into the contest on the stroke of half-time.

They say never to concede before half-time and so it proved. Three minutes after the restart, Gabbiadini equalised with a fine finish inside the area.

Southampton had every right to feel aggrieved after the linesman’s earlier blunder but they suddenly found themselves on level terms and with the momentum.

And they nearly took the lead but Oriol Romeu’s header came crashing off the post.

Ibra scored the winner

Both teams continued in search of a winner - Lingard saw an attempt fly over the crossbar, while nobody could get on the end of Ryan Bertrand’s teasing cross - and it was United who found it.

Ibra got on the end of Ander Herrera’s cross to head the ball beyond Fraser Forster.

Check out the winner below.

Ibra’s a man for the big occasions. In his last five domestic cups - including four for Paris Saint-German - he has scored six goals.

His winner sent Twitter into hysterics.

Rooney's brilliant celebration

Wayne Rooney started the game on the bench but he was about to come on before Ibra's winner. But Mourinho decided to defend the lead by putting Marouane Fellaini on instead.

Yet that still didn't prevent Rooney from celebrating Ibra's winner in superb style. He leapt up, arms aloft, clearly delighted at his teammate's goal.

Twitter reacts to Rooney's celebration

Are Man United officially back? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
League Cup
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

