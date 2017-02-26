WrestleMania 33 is still over a month away, but the hype for the event is getting bigger each and every week.

So far, we only have one confirmed match for the event; Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg. Plenty more rumored matches are expected to be confirmed for the match card soon including Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker, Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho, and Bray Wyatt vs Luke Harper vs Randy Orton for the WWE championship.

One big-name superstar who currently doesn't have a confirmed match for the event is Triple H, but he still looks ready for whatever is thrown at him at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Posting on his Twitter account, The Game showed off his physique ahead of WrestleMania 33, and he looks ready to take on anybody inside the squared circle.

As for who he could be facing, however, it still remains a little bit of a mystery.

Triple H was rumored to be facing Seth Rollins at this year's show, but when The Architect injured his knee a couple of weeks ago on Raw, the status of that match went up in the air. According to reports, Rollins will be on this week's Monday Night Raw to address his status.

The fact he is coming back and Triple H is getting into shape would suggest the match is still going ahead, but if the clash doesn't happen, there are still several superstars The Game could face at The Showcase of the Immortals and still put on a show such as a returning Finn Balor.

Nevertheless, Rollins return to Raw and The Cerebral Assassin getting into shape are encouraging signs that one of the most highly anticipated matches of the past year is still going to be taking place at this year's WrestleMania.

