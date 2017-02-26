Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ferguson has owned McGregor.

Tony Ferguson destroys Conor McGregor in another expletive rant

This time next week, we’ll find out who our interim UFC lightweight champion is as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally meet inside of the Octagon on March 4.

While The Eagle and El Cucuy haven’t held back in their trash talk, it’s Conor McGregor’s name that continues to pop up, and rightfully so as the winner of the fight is expected to meet the Irishman for the full version of the title when he returns from his hiatus.

It’s obvious that the Dagestani and Ferguson don’t really like each other, but one thing they certainly have in common is that they dislike the Notorious.

Ferguson has been vocal this week about his feelings towards McGregor, revealing where the ‘McNuggets’ nickname came from, and how he feels McGregor is on his way out.

Now, speaking to FOX Sports, El Cucuy has gone on another epic rant on McGregor, claiming the Irishman never wants to return and is using boxing as the scapegoat, and so much more.

He said: “I don’t see McNuggets ever wanting to come back. He’s using boxing as a way and a scapegoat to be able to leave this [sport] because he doesn’t want to get his ass kicked by either of us. I don’t respect him for [expletive] [expletive].

“If this guy wants to go and quit like a little [expletive] go for it. We don’t want you here. 145 didn’t want you here. 170, you got submitted by number five in the world, I’m number two.

“You’ve got the belt because Dana [White] wanted you to have it. It was more lucrative for my company that I work for and that I love so much, but yet, I’m still here working for them like I do like a hard ass Mexican. This is what I do. I work hard. I won’t back down.

“He wants to take his look from a model. It was all over the UG. He wants to take his looks and his tattoos from this one male model. He wants to act and emulate something that he’s not. That’s why he’s McNuggets.”

If that was harsh, just imagine what he or Nurmagomedov will come out with if they ever manage to get McGregor inside of the Octagon.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s rant on Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

