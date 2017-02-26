Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's post-match interview after EFL Cup win was brilliant

Football News
So, Manchester United dramatically sealed a 3-2 victory at Wembley against Southampton to secure their fifth EFL Cup trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United's man of the season, scored twice and netted a late winner in the 86th minute to rack up his 26th goal of the season - a ridiculous feat for a 35-year-old.

The Swedish striker arrived in England with a view to conquering the world's most competitive league and already, the Premier League is firmly in his grasp.

Speaking after the entertaining final, Ibrahimovic was optimistic about United's plight and his contribution to Jose Mourinho's team.

"This is what I came for, I came to win and I am winning,” the United match-winner told Sky Sports.

“I have to keep going because the more I win the more satisfied I get. You appreciate winning more the older you get, it’s all about winning and collecting trophies. This is my 32nd trophy, wherever I have been I have won.”

The ultimate big game player, Zlatan has become a cult figure on English soil and particularly for United fans.

Goals against bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League and now a cup-winning brace have further cemented his already legendary status at the club in only his debut season.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Now, Mourinho's men will be hoping the victory at Wembley will help propel them on their remaining three fronts this season.

Champions League qualification, as well as, Europa League and FA Cup glory are now firmly in the crosshairs of the Red Devils and their Swedish striker.

The club have lacked a talisman ever since Robin van Persie's dip in form, followed by his departure, but now, Zlatan has filled the void better than the Dutchman ever did.

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
League Cup
Football
Southampton
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

