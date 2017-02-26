So, Manchester United dramatically sealed a 3-2 victory at Wembley against Southampton to secure their fifth EFL Cup trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United's man of the season, scored twice and netted a late winner in the 86th minute to rack up his 26th goal of the season - a ridiculous feat for a 35-year-old.

The Swedish striker arrived in England with a view to conquering the world's most competitive league and already, the Premier League is firmly in his grasp.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking after the entertaining final, Ibrahimovic was optimistic about United's plight and his contribution to Jose Mourinho's team.

"This is what I came for, I came to win and I am winning,” the United match-winner told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

“I have to keep going because the more I win the more satisfied I get. You appreciate winning more the older you get, it’s all about winning and collecting trophies. This is my 32nd trophy, wherever I have been I have won.”

The ultimate big game player, Zlatan has become a cult figure on English soil and particularly for United fans.

Goals against bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League and now a cup-winning brace have further cemented his already legendary status at the club in only his debut season.

Now, Mourinho's men will be hoping the victory at Wembley will help propel them on their remaining three fronts this season.

Champions League qualification, as well as, Europa League and FA Cup glory are now firmly in the crosshairs of the Red Devils and their Swedish striker.

The club have lacked a talisman ever since Robin van Persie's dip in form, followed by his departure, but now, Zlatan has filled the void better than the Dutchman ever did.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms