Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic give hilarious post-match interview after EFL Cup win

Jose Mourinho has won his first trophy as Manchester United manager after his team defeated Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero - his late, late header saw United overcome the Saints, who were arguably the better team at Wembley Stadium.

But, despite Southampton having the majority of possession with the score tied at 2-2, it seemed inevitable that United would still go on and win.

It’s just what they do.

And, of course, Ibra broke Southampton’s hearts with a powerful header in the 86th minute. It was his second goal of the game and his 26th of the season.

There may be more trophies to come for the Reds this season, with the club in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League last-16.

Ibra's excellence

Regardless of whether Mourinho adds to his trophy collection this season, this campaign will be remembered for Ibrahimovic’s heroics. He’s easily been the best free transfer in recent memory and may win the Player of the Year award.

The Swede opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a superb free-kick from 30 yards out in the 19th minute.

And United fans were giddy with excitement when Jesse Lingard doubled United’s lead shortly afterwards.

Southampton came back

But the Saints wouldn’t go quietly. Manolo Gabbiadini - who earlier had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside - got Claude Puel’s side back into the contest on the stroke of half-time.

And three minutes after the restart, Southampton were level. Gabbiadini grabbed his second with a fine finish.

The Saints pushed in search of a winner but they never got one. Instead, Ibra added to his terrific record in cup finals - he has now scored six goals in his past five domestic cup final appearances - by bagging the game’s decisive goal.

Pogba & Ibra's interview

He was joined in the post-match celebrations by Paul Pogba. One cost £89 million, the other was a free transfer. But it was the player whom United didn’t spend a penny on who has been the main man.

Yet Pogba doesn’t seem to care. In fact, he seems to think United paid Paris Saint-Germain for Ibra, based on his comments after the game.

"That's why we bought him,” Pogba said about the Swede.

Cue a brilliant reaction from Ibra.

“Bought me? I came for free. They bought you!”

It’s hard not to get the sense that Manchester United are back.

