UFC

Bisping has hit out at Rockhold.

Michael Bisping believes he’s ended Luke Rockhold’s MMA career

Despite making his UFC back in 2006, Michael Bisping’s middleweight championship victory last year came as a surprise to many.

It just goes to show how much can change in an instant in the world of mixed martial arts, after Luke Rockhold was originally set to defend the gold at UFC 199 against Chris Weidman in a rematch, but an injury to Weidman resulted in The Count stepping in as a late replacement.

UFC 199

He then went on to shock the world by knocking Rockhold out in the first round, and has since gone on to defend the title against Dan Henderson while Yoel Romero is reportedly next in line.

Rockhold, however, hasn’t been seen since. Although, injury did rule him out of a rematch with Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, so part of his lengthy absence can be forgiven.

Obviously, if you bring that up to Bisping, you’re bought to get a wonderful response and that was the case when he appeared on The MMA Hour this week, claiming he took Rockhold’s soul.

He said: “What is Luke Rockhold doing?

'I BEAT THE S**T OUT OF HIM'

“When did he say he’s going to fight again? What are his plans? I do believe we are now almost in March. That fight was in June.

“I don’t know what happened there, but I think I took his soul. I don’t think we’ll ever see Luke Rockhold again. I beat the s**t out of him.

"I don’t know, I think he’s done. The way he went down, I think so. Why hasn’t he fought again? A lot of time has passed. If that were me [that lost], I would’ve been right back in there.

UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2

“So it’s not bad enough that he needs surgery, but he needs, what, he needs nine months to go travel the world and be a playboy? That doesn’t sound like a man who wants to be champion again to me.”

It’s definitely a bold claim to make, but there’s still no sign of Rockhold returning to the Octagon just yet with Romero and Jacare just two of the fighters looking to dethrone Bisping.

Although, if Rockhold was offered the chance to meet Bisping again, he probably wouldn’t turn it down.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s statement? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

