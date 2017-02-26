Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

One of the biggest talking points in the NFL offseason this year is the situation surrounding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The 36-year-old has been speculated to be either traded or released by the Cowboys ever since he lost the starting job at the franchise to rookie sensation Dak Prescott, who went on to lead the team to a 13-3 finish and the first seed in the NFC.

Several teams are rumored to be interested in acquiring the four-time Pro Bowler, including the Denver Broncos. However, the AFC franchise will only discuss bringing in the quarterback on one condition.

According to 9News Denver's Mike Klis, the Broncos are expected to "at least discuss" pursuing Tony Romo if the Cowboys release him.

Although Broncos' general manager John Elway has insisted the team is happy at the quarterback position with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, several people still expect them to go after Romo if he becomes available because, right now, he is simply a better quarterback than them despite his injury-proneness.

There is no mention of Denver possibly looking to trade for the 36-year-old, which might be the route which they have to go down in order to acquire the quarterback. It is believed Dallas want something in return for Romo, and therefore they won't be looking to release him.

Having the four-time Pro Bowler at the Broncos would be a good fit for both parties, as not only does it place Romo on a team which he has a realistic opportunity of winning a Super Bowl before retirement, but it also will provide Lynch - the team's quarterback for the future - with enough time to develop into an NFL starter.

However, Romo could be the difference between the Broncos reaching the postseason once more in 2017, or missing out again due to the competitiveness of the AFC West. They may have to be open to acquiring him at all costs, and not just if the Cowboys decide to release him.

