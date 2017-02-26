Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

John Elway.

Report: Broncos to at least discuss acquiring Tony Romo on one condition

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the biggest talking points in the NFL offseason this year is the situation surrounding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The 36-year-old has been speculated to be either traded or released by the Cowboys ever since he lost the starting job at the franchise to rookie sensation Dak Prescott, who went on to lead the team to a 13-3 finish and the first seed in the NFC.

Several teams are rumored to be interested in acquiring the four-time Pro Bowler, including the Denver Broncos. However, the AFC franchise will only discuss bringing in the quarterback on one condition.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to 9News Denver's Mike Klis, the Broncos are expected to "at least discuss" pursuing Tony Romo if the Cowboys release him.

Although Broncos' general manager John Elway has insisted the team is happy at the quarterback position with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, several people still expect them to go after Romo if he becomes available because, right now, he is simply a better quarterback than them despite his injury-proneness.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

There is no mention of Denver possibly looking to trade for the 36-year-old, which might be the route which they have to go down in order to acquire the quarterback. It is believed Dallas want something in return for Romo, and therefore they won't be looking to release him.

Having the four-time Pro Bowler at the Broncos would be a good fit for both parties, as not only does it place Romo on a team which he has a realistic opportunity of winning a Super Bowl before retirement, but it also will provide Lynch - the team's quarterback for the future - with enough time to develop into an NFL starter.

However, Romo could be the difference between the Broncos reaching the postseason once more in 2017, or missing out again due to the competitiveness of the AFC West. They may have to be open to acquiring him at all costs, and not just if the Cowboys decide to release him.

Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dak Prescott
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
Peyton Manning
NFL
Denver Broncos

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again