Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

-.

Video: Jose Mourinho states why he did not celebrate EFL Cup final victory

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho became the first Manchester United manager to win a trophy in his first season with the club as the Red Devils secured their fifth EFL Cup trophy by beating Southampton 3-2.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace in the dramatic final at Wembley with the Swede scoring a towering header just five minutes before the end.

The Portuguese manager appeared emotional on the touchline throughout the fixture but the usual charismatic Mourinho was not out in full force.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, the former Chelsea manager seemed hugely sombre in his post-match interview and did not celebrate with his players - but his reason was fairly justifying.

You can see the interview below, scroll to around the 1:30 mark:

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

"It's for them, it's for the fans.

"I take this because I've won it four times. I take this for me.

"It's the first one plus the Charity Shield.

"For the development of the team, there's nothing better than doing it with the feeling of trophies.”

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Apparently, the Red Devils manager would rather watch his players celebrate and insisted that it was for the fans and not him.

The usual arrogant persona associated with the serial-winning manager did not seem apparent and he even went on to comment that his players should have been playing extra time given Southampton's excellence throughout the game.

Well, that and Manolo Gabbiadini's offside goal in the first half which was embarrassingly incorrect.

United, in reality, were lucky to win, however, it just always seemed inevitable and with Ibrahimovic leading the line, the Red Devils simply just had too much for the Saints.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

Now, after some celebrations tonight, a moody looking Mourinho will be eager to get his players refocused for their big games ahead.

The English giants are still fighting on three fronts and on current form, you wouldn't bet against them pulling off the same treble Liverpool did in 2001 - League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Bournemouth are the next challenge for the high-flying Red Devils with a tricky away leg against FC Rostov to follow before the big FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

Wonder if Mourinho will celebrate if they win any of those games?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
League Cup
Football
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again