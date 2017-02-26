Jose Mourinho became the first Manchester United manager to win a trophy in his first season with the club as the Red Devils secured their fifth EFL Cup trophy by beating Southampton 3-2.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace in the dramatic final at Wembley with the Swede scoring a towering header just five minutes before the end.

The Portuguese manager appeared emotional on the touchline throughout the fixture but the usual charismatic Mourinho was not out in full force.

In fact, the former Chelsea manager seemed hugely sombre in his post-match interview and did not celebrate with his players - but his reason was fairly justifying.

"It's for them, it's for the fans.

"I take this because I've won it four times. I take this for me.

"It's the first one plus the Charity Shield.

"For the development of the team, there's nothing better than doing it with the feeling of trophies.”

Apparently, the Red Devils manager would rather watch his players celebrate and insisted that it was for the fans and not him.

The usual arrogant persona associated with the serial-winning manager did not seem apparent and he even went on to comment that his players should have been playing extra time given Southampton's excellence throughout the game.

Well, that and Manolo Gabbiadini's offside goal in the first half which was embarrassingly incorrect.

United, in reality, were lucky to win, however, it just always seemed inevitable and with Ibrahimovic leading the line, the Red Devils simply just had too much for the Saints.

Now, after some celebrations tonight, a moody looking Mourinho will be eager to get his players refocused for their big games ahead.

The English giants are still fighting on three fronts and on current form, you wouldn't bet against them pulling off the same treble Liverpool did in 2001 - League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Bournemouth are the next challenge for the high-flying Red Devils with a tricky away leg against FC Rostov to follow before the big FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Wonder if Mourinho will celebrate if they win any of those games?

