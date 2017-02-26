When you mention some of the greatest factions in wrestling history, you simply have to put the nWo up there as one of the finest.

Although it did go off the rails in WCW where you couldn’t even count how many members were in it, and why one there were so many different coloured shirts to signal which version of the group was around, the original group of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan will go down as a memorable trio.

NEW WORLD ORDER

It wasn’t just in WCW either, as we saw an nWo stint in the WWE as well – although it went down as a big failure.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

They were unable to achieve the same success as they did in the rival company, and Vince McMahon’s experiment didn’t work out quite as well as he would’ve hoped for.

Bruce Prichard, a former WWE producer who was around at the time, has explained on his podcast why the experiment failed, and it seems as if the locker room weren’t too fond of the members in the group – and also revealed that Triple H was advocating for the trio to return.

Article continues below

He said: “I think it was a failure. The nWo experiment in the WWF was a failure. I think the idea was good. The execution was not. There were a lot of things, hindsight being 20/20, that maybe we should have done a little differently. It just wasn’t meant to be.

A FAILURE

“I do remember something a little bit about that, but these were simply just conversations taking place, ‘hey, what are you doing?’, ‘when’s your deal up?’, ‘would you be interested in going to work when your deal’s up and coming back and making some money?’

“I don’t know that Scott was in the greatest place at the time. But I do remember rumblings back and forth and a conversation with Shane, that Shane was pretty disillusioned as far as doing anything.

“[Nash’s] name was brought up from time to time, but the sentiments were always pretty much the same and that’s what they were, that they just would be a cancer in the locker room and do we need that right now with the locker room that we have?

“That was unanimous for the most part. The agents, the writers, everybody. Somewhat, yeah [that was McMahon’s opinion as well]. It probably wasn’t Triple H’s take, no. Triple H was an advocate for them to come back.

“Vince’s philosophy was ‘have a happy dressing room – if you have a happy dressing room, I don’t care what the business is as long as I don’t have a bunch of strife and bulls**t in the dressing room.’

"We had a happy dressing room at that time. We had guys working together, making money, and busting their ass. There was concern about bringing in a disruptive force that might have jeopardised that.”

Why do you think nWo failed in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms