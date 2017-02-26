Monday Night Raw this week will be the last one before the Fastlane pay-per-view next Sunday, and it is expected to be an eventful one.

As well as Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar's and Kevin Owens' comments from the week before, and Roman Reigns continuing his feud with Braun Strowman, Raw will also see the return of Seth Rollins for the first time since he injured his knee four weeks ago while confronting his likely WrestleMania 33 opponent, Triple H.

The Architect is expected to address his injury situation this week and confirm whether or not he will be able to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals on April 2 later this year. However, the WWE may have already indicated his status for the show during their Monday Night Raw preview.

WWE said in their Raw preview on their website: “Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL.

"At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?”

As far as we are aware, this comment that Rollins is unlikely to compete at this year's WrestleMania is just a ruse, as recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported the former WWE champion is considered “good” for the show despite his recent injury.

The reason why WWE might have added this comment is to add draw towards the storyline, which hasn't been given a lot of attention directly by the company considering it is one of the most highly anticipated feuds in the WWE in the past year. This storyline has only been given attention a couple of times since Triple H turned on Rollins last year during the Universal championship match following SummerSlam.

Those times being when The Game's music caused a distraction for The Architect during his Royal Rumble qualification match causing him to lose, when Rollins invaded NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and interrupted the show and called out Triple H, and the events on the Raw show where Rollins' knee injury occurred after the Royal Rumble.

WWE fans will be hoping that Rollins's return to Raw is just another segment to hype up the WrestleMania match, and not him announcing he will not be able to compete at the show.

