Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania status possibly revealed in Raw preview

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Monday Night Raw this week will be the last one before the Fastlane pay-per-view next Sunday, and it is expected to be an eventful one.

As well as Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar's and Kevin Owens' comments from the week before, and Roman Reigns continuing his feud with Braun Strowman, Raw will also see the return of Seth Rollins for the first time since he injured his knee four weeks ago while confronting his likely WrestleMania 33 opponent, Triple H.

The Architect is expected to address his injury situation this week and confirm whether or not he will be able to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals on April 2 later this year. However, the WWE may have already indicated his status for the show during their Monday Night Raw preview.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

WWE said in their Raw preview on their website: “Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL.

"At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

As far as we are aware, this comment that Rollins is unlikely to compete at this year's WrestleMania is just a ruse, as recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported the former WWE champion is considered “good” for the show despite his recent injury.

The reason why WWE might have added this comment is to add draw towards the storyline, which hasn't been given a lot of attention directly by the company considering it is one of the most highly anticipated feuds in the WWE in the past year. This storyline has only been given attention a couple of times since Triple H turned on Rollins last year during the Universal championship match following SummerSlam.

Those times being when The Game's music caused a distraction for The Architect during his Royal Rumble qualification match causing him to lose, when Rollins invaded NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and interrupted the show and called out Triple H, and the events on the Raw show where Rollins' knee injury occurred after the Royal Rumble. 

WWE fans will be hoping that Rollins's return to Raw is just another segment to hype up the WrestleMania match, and not him announcing he will not be able to compete at the show.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Watch: N’Golo Kante proves he’s not human in 24 insane seconds v Swansea

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

The two major SmackDown matches WWE are discussing for WrestleMania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again