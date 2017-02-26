After Thursday's news of Claudio Ranieri's sacking from Leicester City, the football world has entered almost a mourning phase.

Hordes of neutral fans have expressed their thanks towards the Italian who guided the Foxes to the most unlikely league triumph in 2015/16.

Now, many are seeking to find those to blame for his dismissal which after a spirited 2-1 loss away to high-flying Sevilla, seemed like it would at least be delayed.

However, the brutal hierarchy at the King Power opted to remove the club legend with many members of the squad being touted as having a role in the affair after the club dropped into the relegation zone.

Marc Albrighton, a free transfer from Aston Villa brought in by Ranieri, was talked about as having a possible involvement, along with Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan and Kasper Schmeichel, but he has released a statement clearing himself of such rumours, as per Sky Sports.

"I rarely comment on press stories, however I am very angry and upset with The Times' article and other speculation suggesting I was involved in any discussions or meetings regards the manager's departure," Albrighton said.

"This is totally incorrect. I had a good relationship with the manager and total respect for what he achieved for the club. I spoke with him after he left and thanked him personally for everything he did for me

"At the worst time of my family's life, the manager helped me achieve something I didn't think in my wildest dreams would be possible. It helped us to be positive about something when everything was negative.

"The first day I met the manager he told me he believed in me; before the last game of his LCFC reign, he told me the same.

"I will never be truly able to thank him for everything he has helped me achieve and the faith he has shown in me and he knows that I always did my best for him."

Craig Shakespeare, the caretaker manager for Monday night's fixture against Liverpool, has stated that Ranieri did not lose the dressing room which means his sacking was purely from a football perspective.

However, most fans and viewers can see that something really stinks about the entire ordeal.

The players, who were made under the Italian's loveable leadership, seemed dejected every time they were on the pitch and all communication with the manager seemed to have vanished.

It has a similar aura to Jose Mourinho's sacking from Chelsea last season and once again we are simply seeing the fickle nature of modern football.

One day you're a hero, the next you're pictured clearing out your belongings. It is an industry famed for its brutal swings - thanks for the memories Claudio.

