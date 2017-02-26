David Haye and Tony Bellew ramped up the excitement for their fight next weekend by appearing on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off.

The show, which aired on Sky Sports this evening, featured the pair taking shots at each other in front of host Johnny Nelson.

Haye and Bellew, who will meet at the O2 Arena on March 4, have both done a fight job of selling this fight. Both are experienced enough to know how to sell pay-per-views but you got the sense that they genuinely despise each other when they came face-to-face.

"I'm complacent," Haye told Bellew, via the Mirror. "I genuinely think you're terrible.

"I think your skill set is horrendous. I think your defence is gaping open. Your punch variety is basic.

"You as a fighter, I don't rate. If I was a cruiserweight, I'd knock you out. Even if you were two stone heavier and six feet six, I'd still knock you out."

Bellew: I'll do what I need to

Bellew took a more professional manner to proceedings.

"He's got the name, he's got the pedigree, and I want to take it," the Everton fanatic said.

"I knew after sparring with him the first time I wanted to fight him, and it was going to happen.

"With him - it's all been expected of him. No-one expected me to get to the level I have got to. I knew one day I would face him.

"I'll get in there and do what I need to do. I will win by any means necessary. Whatever I have to do, I have to do."

Carragher will be watching the fight

Whatever the outcome of Saturday’s fight, you can guarantee the audience will be great.

And one man who will keep a close eye on the bout is Liverpoo hero Jamie Carragher.

Carragher, a friend of Bellew’s, entered the ring with the WBC cruiserweight champion this week to hear Bellew explain how he expects Haye to box.

Watch how Haye reacted to the clip on Soccer AM.

Neverless, Carragher retains support for Bellew. After Sky Sports tweeted a preview of The Gloves Are Off, he tweeted to say Bellew was the victor of their on-screen battle.

But Carragher will know that the war is still to come.

