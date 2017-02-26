It’s always entertaining to hear Floyd Mayweather Sr give his opinion on boxing – he’s never one to mince his words or hold back.

So when it came to talking about his son’s potential super-fight against Conor McGregor, it was no surprise to hear him telling it exactly as he saw it.

He is one of the most experienced coaches in boxing and his technical knowledge is streaks ahead of most others in the sport.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He’s famous for the defensive style of his coaching, which characterised the tactics of his son’s illustrious professional career, and for his speed drills, another of Mayweather Jr’s strongest suits.

It was unsurprising, then, to hear that’s he doesn’t fancy McGregor’s chances too much should the pair meet in the ring.

Article continues below

Speaking to the media at his son’s 40th birthday in California, Mayweather Sr said:

“I’m going to tell you something. At the end of the day, if Floyd decides to take that fight, I’m going to be with him. The fight ain’t going to be about 2 rounds anyway. I’m just telling you the honest truth.

"McGregor can talk. Personally man I’ll tell you the truth, when I was talking to that young dude (another reporter) lately, about two weeks ago, I told him already anyway. If Conor McGregor want to fight come see Floyd Mayweather Senior.”

One reporter followed that statement with a question of what Mayweather Sr would do to the Notorious if they faced off.

“Stop him,” he replied, “Stop him cold. He’s 29, 28? I’m over twice his age. I’ll whoop him real bad.”

Mayweather Sr couldn’t be any clearer, then. He doesn’t rate McGregor’s as a boxer. An understandable stance, since the Irishman has yet to compete in a professional bout, having spent his career in UFC’s octagon.

It’s an opinion shared by many, but most fans would love to see it happen. If it does – and we really hope it does – then don’t expect Mayweather Sr to sit and watch the build-up quietly.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms