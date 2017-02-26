Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry.

Steph Curry helps Warriors fan pocket $5,000

Steph Curry is known for scoring more points than assisting others, but that doesn't mean he can't make a big impact when he decides to be the assistor than the scorer.

The Golden State Warriors comfortably won against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at the Oracle Arena by a scoreline of 112-95. Curry finished the night as the Warriors' highest scorer with 27 points, along with five rebounds and five assists.

However, when a Golden State fan named Carly was given an opportunity to win some money during the game, the two-time NBA MVP did his very best to help her out.

During a timeout, Carly was given a chance to win some money by having three opportunities to roll a ball up a ramp and into one of five barrels that contained cash prize that ranged up to $2,500. The third ball would double the amount of whatever barrel it landed in.

After missing the ramp completely with her first two shots, Curry wandered over onto the court from the bench to help Carly out. As her final shot rolled up the ramp, the 28-year-old caught the ball in the air dunked it in the $2,500 barrel.

The announcer allowed the shot to stand and since the third shot was double, she ended up going home with $5,000! She is also now probably a fan of Curry for life.

The Warriors star not only helped a fan win some money, but his performances on the court against the Nets also helped the team secure their position at the top of the Western Conference and become the fastest team ever to clinch a playoff spot.

Golden State's winning streak was extended to three and the two-time MVP will look to keep the good times going when he plays against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Curry has averaged 24.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season.

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

