Now that the NBA trade deadline has passed, the focus of playoff-bound teams will shift to the free-agent buyout market.

As non-contending teams trim their rosters over the next couple of weeks, the league's top teams will look to pounce on a free agent that will put them over the top.

One of the veterans who will likely be looking for a new team soon is Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon, who, at age 35, isn't a part of the young Lakers' future plans.

According to ESPN.com, the Golden State Warriors are the favorite to land Calderon if and when the Lakers complete his buyout.

Calderon has never won an NBA title in his long career, which has included stops in Toronto, Dallas, Detroit and New York before this season, so the Warriors, sporting an NBA-best 49-9 record, understandably have a lot of appeal to him.

The Warriors won't re-sign second-year guard Briante Weber, who just had his 10-day contract expire, in order to make room for a free agent - whether it's Calderon or someone else.

In 24 games with the Lakers, Calderon has averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

If he signs with the Warriors as expected, Calderon will likely serve as the third point guard on the roster, backing up starter Steph Curry and second-stringer Shaun Livingston.

A spot on Golden State's star-studded roster wouldn't be the most glamorous role for the longtime NBA guard, but if Calderon wants to win a ring before his career comes to a close, he could do a lot worse than the Warriors.