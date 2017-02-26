Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steve Kerr.

Report: Golden State Warriors are in the mix to land a backup guard from Los Angeles Lakers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Now that the NBA trade deadline has passed, the focus of playoff-bound teams will shift to the free-agent buyout market.

As non-contending teams trim their rosters over the next couple of weeks, the league's top teams will look to pounce on a free agent that will put them over the top.

One of the veterans who will likely be looking for a new team soon is Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon, who, at age 35, isn't a part of the young Lakers' future plans.

According to ESPN.com, the Golden State Warriors are the favorite to land Calderon if and when the Lakers complete his buyout.

Calderon has never won an NBA title in his long career, which has included stops in Toronto, Dallas, Detroit and New York before this season, so the Warriors, sporting an NBA-best 49-9 record, understandably have a lot of appeal to him.

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

The Warriors won't re-sign second-year guard Briante Weber, who just had his 10-day contract expire, in order to make room for a free agent - whether it's Calderon or someone else.

In 24 games with the Lakers, Calderon has averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

If he signs with the Warriors as expected, Calderon will likely serve as the third point guard on the roster, backing up starter Steph Curry and second-stringer Shaun Livingston.

A spot on Golden State's star-studded roster wouldn't be the most glamorous role for the longtime NBA guard, but if Calderon wants to win a ring before his career comes to a close, he could do a lot worse than the Warriors.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
LA Lakers
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Unlikely NXT star set for shock WWE call-up after WrestleMania

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Twitter is loving Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this troll’s tweet

Watch: Jose Mourinho explains why he didnt't celebrate Man Utd's EFL Cup final win

Watch: Jose Mourinho explains why he didnt't celebrate Man Utd's EFL Cup final win

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again