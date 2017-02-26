Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Video: Roman Reigns issues outstanding spear to Braun Strowman during WWE Live event

WWE has just finished up a tour in Germany where they have put on some incredible performances.

Alongside Kevin Owens attacking Chris Jericho and extending the feud between the former best friends, the current WWE Universal champion has also been putting his title on the line against Roman Reigns in No Holds Barred matches. 

Owens has been prevailing in all of these matches, as expected, but the one which took place on Saturday night also saw Braun Strowman interfere to help the champ retain, setting up a must-see moment that shows how far both Reigns and Strowman have come in the WWE.

After The Monster Among Men had cost The Big Dog the match, he attempted to powerslam the former WWE champion through a table in the corner of the ring, which you can witness in the clip further down in this article.

Reigns was able to counter this and deliver a Superman punch to Strowman, stunning him in the process. The former Shield member then set himself up and delivered an outstanding spear to the former Wyatt Family member, sending him through the table.

Although the spear was met with a mixture of cheers and boos as expected, it truly demonstrated how far both superstars have come in the WWE with very limited wrestling backgrounds. Both were able to sell the spear perfectly and in incredible fashion, showing they're both worthy of the main event spotlight.

Reigns and Strowman are expected to meet in a singles match at Fastlane on March 5, and if this moment is anything to go by, it's going to be a fantastic match. Fingers crossed the WWE puts The Abominable Strowman over to continue his push towards a major title, while also setting up The Big Dog's WrestleMania match too at the same time by having The Undertaker costing him the win.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Rock

