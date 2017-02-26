Already without star forward Kevin Love and guard J.R. Smith due to injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers also had to do without LeBron James on Saturday night.

In a lopsided 117-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, James's absence was felt in a big way as the Cavaliers floundered without their leader.

Though guard Kyrie Irving continued to shine, scoring a game-high 34 points, he didn't get the help he needed on the offensive end without James in the lineup.

NBA.com reported the reason for James's absence, and it wasn't due to any physical injury - which is good news for the Cavaliers.

No, the culprit on Saturday night was a case of strep throat. Though it could keep James out of the lineup for Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, it's unlike to keep him sidelined for much longer than that.

At 40-17 on the season, the Cavaliers hold a 3.5-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so getting James back as quickly as possible is critical.

However, having LeBron take some time off to rest isn't the worst idea as Cleveland prepares for what is sure to be a brutal stretch run at the end of the season.

After the home game against Milwaukee on Monday night, the Cavaliers travel to Boston, Atlanta and Miami on a tough three-game road trip against playoff-caliber teams. James will need to be at his best if the Cavaliers are going to keep playing at an elite level in some tough road environments.