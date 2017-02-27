Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

MLB

Javier Baez.

Watch: Chicago Cubs infielder shows off slick glove work during spring training game

Normally, spring training is used by MLB players as a chance to get used to the daily grind of playing baseball again.

After a long offseason, players work on the timing of their swing, baserunning, fielding and every other aspect of the game in either Arizona or Florida.

However, following the Chicago Cubs' historic run to the World Series title in 2016, infielder Javier Baez is apparently still in top form.

Though spring training games have only just begun, Baez shows in the video below that he's in midseason form, making a sliding stop and accurate throw to rob a Cleveland Indians batter of a hit:

Baez is slated to start the season as the Cubs' second baseman, so making slick defensive plays like that will only solidify his position.

In 2016, Baez hit .273 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI - not bad for a second baseman who usually hit at the bottom of the Cubs' high-powered batting order. If he can continue to add value with his glove on defense, the Cubs will once again be the team to beat in the National League.

It's still early, and the start of the 2017 season is still a month away, but Baez looks like he's ready to play, which should scare Chicago's opponents this year.

With young stars like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell and Kyle Schwarber in the mix and a rotation that features Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and other talented arms, it's going to be tough to find a weakness with manager Joe Maddon's squad when the regular season officially begins.

