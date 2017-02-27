Official online NBA destination in the UK

Anthony Davis.

Watch: Anthony Davis sets New Orleans Pelicans record against the Thunder

It's safe to say New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis loves having fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins around.

On Sunday, in only the third game since the Pelicans acquired Cousins, the former Sacramento King, Davis made history.

In the first quarter of a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Davis couldn't be stopped offensively, scoring a franchise-record 24 points in the first quarter.

The final two points from the record quarter, which can be seen in the video below, came in impressive fashion, as Davis grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast, dribbling through the entire OKC defense en route to an easy bucket:

The previous franchise record of 22 points in a quarter was set by Marcus Thornton, who now plays for the Washington Wizards.

Houston Rockets v New Orleans Pelicans

All 24 of Davis's record-setting points can be seen in the video below, but what makes Davis a unique talent was displayed on the final basket:

Not many big men can dribble and shoot like Davis, who can literally do everything you could want a player to do on the court.

Having Cousins in the mix ensures that teams can no longer focus a bulk of their defensive attention on Davis, which means offensive outbursts like this from the fifth-year player out of Kentucky.

Davis is currently averaging 27.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, but those averages could go up with Cousins around. Whether or not the Pelicans can figure out how to win a game with their two All-Star forwards, though, remains to be seen.

Topics:
Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
NBA Playoffs
Russell Westbrook

