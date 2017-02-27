Manchester United fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

If you had to give Jose Mourinho a mark out of 10 for his first transfer window as Manchester United manager, anything less than a nine would be harsh.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly have all been magnificent since the Portuguese coach brought the quartet to Old Trafford last summer.

Bailly has arguably been the biggest surprise. Very few United supporters were familiar with the Ivory Coast international, who United signed for a cool £30 million last June, but what a signing he’s been.

The young centre-back hit the ground running as soon as he arrived in Manchester and it took him next to no time to cement his status as a fan favourite. Mourinho had unearthed a gem.

Tall, commanding, rapid and powerful, Bailly has all the tools required to become one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs - if he doesn’t already fall into that category.

Bailly wins first trophy as a United player

The Ivorian picked up his first trophy with United - unless you count the Community Shield - against Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Bailly played the full 90 minutes alongside Chris Smalling and while Manolo Gabbiadini gave them both a headache, it was the Red Devils who lifted the trophy at the end of the match thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s heroics.

Watch: Bailly's brilliant post-match celebration

After getting his hands on the trophy, Bailly did something to further enhance his reputation as a United cult hero.

The defender lofted the trophy towards the United fans, ran around all of his teammates before sliding onto his backside.

United fans on Twitter loved it

The Man Utd supporters obviously loved Bailly’s bizarre but brilliant celebration - and judging by the smiles on their faces, so did his teammates.

Zlatan won the trophy for United

Mourinho had Zlatan to thank for his first major trophy as United manager, though.

The 35-year-old striker scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season - in the 19th and 87th minutes - to help United beat a spirited Southampton side in front of 85,000 spectators packed inside Wembley.

