Zlatan Ibrahimovic's funny reaction to receiving EFL Cup final man of the match trophy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero for Manchester United in their 3-2 EFL Cup win over Southampton.

It was Zlatan who opened the scoring, and it was Zlatan who broke Southampton’s hearts in the 86th minute after they had fought back brilliantly from 2-0 down.

His 25th and 26th goals of the season helped United to their first trophy of the season and enhanced his bid to win Player of the Year honours.

The 35-year-old, who is doing things nobody expected of him when he arrived in England last summer, wasn’t stunned by United’s victory. He saw it coming all along.

“This is what I predicted. Everything I thought would happen," he told Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

"The only thing is the others didn't see it. And I came here to show them what I saw and what I would do.

"Apparently to many I could not do it, but I keep going and doing what I am doing every year."

Ibrahimovic took his trophy haul throughout his career to 32. And winning trophies at Man United is exactly what he went there to do.

"This is what I came for, I came to win and I am winning," he added. "I have to keep going because the more I win the more satisfied I get.

"You appreciate winning more the older you get, it's all about winning and collecting trophies. This is my 32nd trophy, wherever I have been I have won."

He’s right. Whether it was the KNVB Cup with Ajax, Serie A with Inter Milan or the Coupe de France as a Paris Saint-Germain player, trophies have followed Ibrahimovic at every club he’s played for.

And, though Manolo Gabbiadini also scored a brace, it was only ever going to be Ibrahimovic who scooped the man of the match prize after his winner.

But Zlatan has done this too many times in his career to actually care about man of the match awards. Either that or he genuinely cherishes team success more than individual accolades.

His reaction upon being handed the trophy was just so Zlatan like. While Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo took a genuine interest in its appearance, Ibra looked like he had just been given a letter that will only require his attention when he sees fit.

You can’t not love Zlatan. What an addition he’s been to English football.

