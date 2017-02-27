Spurs (43-13) 119, Lakers (19-41) 98

After a hot start, San Antonio never looked backed to hand the Lakers their first defeat at the Staples Center since Magic Johnson rose to power. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 25 points, but ex-Laker Pau Gasol weighed in with 15 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes from the bench.

Finally, Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with a career-high of 22 points after going 10-of-15 from the field. Jordan Clarkson and D'Angelo Russell managed 18 and 19 points respectively, but no other Laker managed to reach double digits are a lottery pick becomes increasingly realistic for the storied franchise.

Suns (18-41) 96, Bucks (26-31) 100

The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpto once again lit up the stats columns with an all-around performance 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Malcolm Brogan, Greg Monroe and Michael Beasley all contributed double-digits off the bench to seal the victory for Milwaukee.

TJ Warren put a 23-point resistance for Phoenix while Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe combined for 26 points in the backcourt. Alan Williams produced an impressive 17-point, 15-rebound double-double from the bench, but Phoenix just fell short.

Grizzlies (35-25) 105, Nuggets (26-33) 98

Mike Conly continues to earn the fat max-contract he signed last summer and his 31 points were enough to see off Denver at the Pepsi Center on Sunday evening. Marc Gasol put up 23 points and Zach Randolph also contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds from the bench, but Chandler Parsons failed to register a single point in nearly 21 minutes.

Six Denver players managed to register north of 10 points during this encounter with Memphis but without Emmanuel Mudiay, they missed some real playmaking ability. Danilo Gallinari dropped 24 points while Nikola Jokic had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on the night.

Jazz (37-22) 102, Wizards (34-23) 92

Gordon Hayward continued his hot form since the All-Star game with a 30-point, 9-rebound outing against the Wizards. Rudy Gobert produced another textbook double-double with 15 points and 20 boards, complete with four blocks too. 21 points from point guard George Hill also helped tipped the scale in Utah's favour for a much-needed road win.

Washington's backcourt of Bradley Beal and John Wall combined for 55 points on the night and tallied over half of the Wizards' points, but, unfortunately, they did not get the required help from the rest of the team. 15 points off the bench from recent acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic was the best help the dynamic guards could get.

Trail Blazers (24-34) 106, Raptors (35-24) 112

DeMar DeRozan went off again with 33 points for Toronto and lead them to their third win in a row and put them level with the third-seeded Washington. Serge Ibaka proved he is settling in nicely in Canda with an 18-point and 10-rebound double-double as the Raptors secured victory without chief creator, Kyle Lowry.

The backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum produced a 45-point resistance to the Raptors charge and while Maurice Harkness tallied 18 points too, it wasn't enough to secure the win. Portland now find themselves 1.5 games back from the playoffs and are in the thick of the race with Dallas, Denver and Sacramento.

Celtics (38-21) 104, Pistons (28-31) 98

The Boston Celtics broke their single-season record for three-pointers en route to slaying Detroit on Sunday night and, to the surprise of no one, Isaiah Thomas was in the thick of the action once more. The point guard put up 33 points with support from Jae Crowder (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (13 points) putting Boston just three games back from the Eastern leaders, Cleveland.

Andre Drummond (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Marcus Morris ( 16 points, 10 rebounds) put up double-doubles to no avail during the defeat at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson combined 35 points in the Detroit backcourt, but once again, Boston sealed the victory in the fourth.

Pelicans (23-37) 110, Thunder (34-25) 118

The Pelicans are now 2-0 since the acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins, but Boogie did drop 31 points and 10 rebounds during the battle with Oklahoma to show what he can bring to the table. Anthony Davis was the real star of the show once more as the Brow put up 38 points, including career-best 24-point first quarter.

However, Russell Westbrook has been unstoppable this season and he showed his clutch instincts to seal this game for OKC. The point guard put up 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to record yet another triple-double and he closed out the game fantastically. Big men Enes Kaner and Steven Adams helped Russ get the job done and now OKC are nine games inside the playoffs.

Hornets (25-34) 121, Clippers (36-23) 124

Monstrous performances from the Clippers' big three helped Doc Rivers' men move past a determined Charlotte side and showed what L.A. can do when they have all their stars fit. Chris Paul was the star conductor as he tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and 17 assists with zero turnovers. DeAndre Jordan had a spectacular night with 20 points, 19 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, but Blake Griffin showed his superstar credentials with a 43-point outing at the Staples Center.

The backcourt of Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum combined for 65 points as Charlotte pushed hard to challenge to the Clippers and end their run of 2-7. Despite help from Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky, who put up 19 and 16 points respectively, they ultimately came up short against the All-Star Clippers side.