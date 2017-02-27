Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The bizarre way Real Madrid won a free-kick against Villarreal

Real Madrid never know when they’re beaten under Zinedine Zidane - and Sunday night’s dramatic comeback against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica could prove a pivotal moment in the Primera División title race.

The home side appeared to have taken an unassailable lead thanks to goals from Manu Trigueros and Cedric Bakambu inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

However, Zidane’s men displayed their never-say-die attitude once more and came back to win the match 3-2, with the visitors’ goals scored by Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

The result means Madrid go back above Barcelona, who beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon earlier in the day, into pole position at the top of La Liga.

As well as a one-point advantage over Luis Enrique’s side, Los Blancos also have a game in hand.

There were a couple of controversial moments

However, Madrid’s victory wasn’t without its controversial moments.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot after Madrid were awarded a spot-kick following a handball by Bruno Soriano - a decision by referee Jesus Gil that irked the Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Watch: Real Madrid win a bizarre free-kick

While in the first half, there was a bizarre incident where Gil awarded the away team a free-kick after Bale pushed over his own goalkeeper, Keylor Navas.

Yes, you read that right. Madrid were defending a corner and somehow won a free-kick after Bale shoved Navas.

Genius, cheating or a foul on Bale?

People on Twitter aren’t sure whether this was genius or an example of brazen cheating.

While it’s possible that Bale received a push himself before shoving Navas, the camera angle of the incident doesn’t prove whether that’s the case - although it would make sense.

Make up your own minds…

Zidane: The players thought it was a penalty

On the decision to award Madrid a penalty, Zidane was quoted by the club’s official website as saying: "The players have said that it was a handball. I didn't see it from where I was and I'll never interfere with refereeing decisions.

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

“He awarded it and that's that. We performed much better in the second half than we did in the first. We got into more scoring positions and ultimately we come away with three points against opposition that can make life tough for you. We're happy to have taken three points against a great side.”

