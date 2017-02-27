They didn’t make it easy for themselves, but Real Madrid got the job done.

Los Blancos were headed for their second successive La Liga defeat when Villarreal took a 2-0 lead early in the second half, but goals from Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata saw Madrid regain top spot from Barcelona.

Madrid can count themselves somewhat fortunate to have escaped with all three points. Bruno Soriano was responsible for conceding the penalty which led to Ronaldo equalising from the spot but it certainly looked unintentional.

"You will see clearly on TV that I can't do anything,” Soriano said, via AS.

“I said to the referee that I couldn't cut off my arm. It's clear that it wasn't a penalty. The ref told me that is was [a] clear [penalty].”

Zidane: We are very happy

Does Zinedine Zidane care that Villarreal feel aggrieved? Not in the slightest.

"At 2-0 down you must change something," the Frenchman said about his decision to bring on Morata and Isco, via ESPN FC. "We changed and it went well for us. The players who came on did very well. We made an attacking change, played more in their half, and it came out well.

"We got three points which are very important for us, against a very good opponent. We are very happy. With what had happened today, it was important to get the three points and remain leader."

Zidane declined to comment on the penalty controversy that could have a big say in the title race.

"The [Madrid] players said it was a penalty,” the Madrid boss added. I could not see it. And anyway I never get into talking about referees. He blew for it and that's it."

One point lead

The result leaves Madrid a single point ahead of Barcelona, who have played a game more than Zidane’s team. With the Blaugrana overcoming Atletico Madrid earlier on Sunday, both clubs will be pleased with their weekend’s work.

Ronaldo took his tally of away league goals in his career to 150 in 234 appearances, according to Sky Sports. That includes 122 for Madrid, 27 for Manchester United and one for Sporting Lisbon.

But his penalty wasn’t his best moment of the match. Ronaldo was involved in the build up that led to Morata’s late winner, and he also produced a wonderful touch to bring down Marcelo’s pass.

Ronaldo's incredible touch

With four minutes remaining, the Brazilian full-back hoofed the ball away in an attempt to clear any danger. He probably expected it to come straight back into Madrid’s half, but at least it would waste some seconds.

But Ronaldo managed to control Marcelo’s pass before laying the ball off. It was insane.

Not bad, huh?

Twitter reacts

