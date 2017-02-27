Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

If you didn't know already, Cristiano Ronaldo is good at football.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced incredible touch against Villarreal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

They didn’t make it easy for themselves, but Real Madrid got the job done.

Los Blancos were headed for their second successive La Liga defeat when Villarreal took a 2-0 lead early in the second half, but goals from Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata saw Madrid regain top spot from Barcelona.

Madrid can count themselves somewhat fortunate to have escaped with all three points. Bruno Soriano was responsible for conceding the penalty which led to Ronaldo equalising from the spot but it certainly looked unintentional.

Article continues below

"You will see clearly on TV that I can't do anything,” Soriano said, via AS.

“I said to the referee that I couldn't cut off my arm. It's clear that it wasn't a penalty. The ref told me that is was [a] clear [penalty].”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: Roman Reigns delivers incredible spear to Braun Strowman at WWE Live event

Watch: Roman Reigns delivers incredible spear to Braun Strowman at WWE Live event

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Watch: Zlatan's reaction to receiving man of the match trophy was so Zlatan

Watch: Zlatan's reaction to receiving man of the match trophy was so Zlatan

Zidane: We are very happy

Does Zinedine Zidane care that Villarreal feel aggrieved? Not in the slightest.

"At 2-0 down you must change something," the Frenchman said about his decision to bring on Morata and Isco, via ESPN FC. "We changed and it went well for us. The players who came on did very well. We made an attacking change, played more in their half, and it came out well.

"We got three points which are very important for us, against a very good opponent. We are very happy. With what had happened today, it was important to get the three points and remain leader."

Zidane declined to comment on the penalty controversy that could have a big say in the title race.

"The [Madrid] players said it was a penalty,” the Madrid boss added. I could not see it. And anyway I never get into talking about referees. He blew for it and that's it."

One point lead

The result leaves Madrid a single point ahead of Barcelona, who have played a game more than Zidane’s team. With the Blaugrana overcoming Atletico Madrid earlier on Sunday, both clubs will be pleased with their weekend’s work.

Ronaldo took his tally of away league goals in his career to 150 in 234 appearances, according to Sky Sports. That includes 122 for Madrid, 27 for Manchester United and one for Sporting Lisbon.

But his penalty wasn’t his best moment of the match. Ronaldo was involved in the build up that led to Morata’s late winner, and he also produced a wonderful touch to bring down Marcelo’s pass.

Ronaldo's incredible touch

With four minutes remaining, the Brazilian full-back hoofed the ball away in an attempt to clear any danger. He probably expected it to come straight back into Madrid’s half, but at least it would waste some seconds.

But Ronaldo managed to control Marcelo’s pass before laying the ball off. It was insane.

Not bad, huh?

Twitter reacts

Check out the reaction on Twitter.

Who will win La Liga? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
James Rodriguez
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Watch: Roman Reigns delivers incredible spear to Braun Strowman at WWE Live event

Watch: Roman Reigns delivers incredible spear to Braun Strowman at WWE Live event

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Watch: Zlatan's reaction to receiving man of the match trophy was so Zlatan

Watch: Zlatan's reaction to receiving man of the match trophy was so Zlatan

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again