Sergio Ramos hits back at Gerard Pique after Real Madrid's 3-2 comeback

Real Madrid's title credentials were certainly tested to the limit on Sunday night.

Zinedine Zidane's men found themselves 2-0 down with little over half an hour to play at Villarreal's Estadio de la Cerámica after Manu Trigueros and Cedric Bakambu had given the hosts a shock lead.

But just when it looked like Barcelona were going to finish the weekend at the top of La Liga, Madrid produced a stunning comeback to secure the victory and re-establish a one-point gap over their fierce rivals.

Gareth Bale brought the visitors back into contention with a header but the game appeared to hinge on a controversial penalty decision made by referee Jesus Gil for the equaliser ten minutes later.

Toni Kroos' long-range strike was blocked by a Villarreal defender, only for the ball to bounce up and appear to strike Bruno Soriano's arm - skip to 11:30 in the video below - prompting mass protests from the hosts.

Cristiano Ronaldo duly converted the spot kick before Alvaro Morata scored a third late on, however, it was the penalty decision that got everyone talking after the final whistle.

It isn't the first favourable call Ronaldo and co. have received this season and Barcelona's Gerard Pique didn't waste any time to express his frustration on Twitter.

The angry tweet below was accompanied by images of various headlines from the Spanish press, which cited how Madrid had benefitted from poor decisions against both Villarreal and Malaga while Barca had dropped vital points as a result of incorrect calls from the officials against the same teams.

It translates to: "Against the same teams. 8 points. Those clips are from the Madrid press, if you doubted."

Pique, who has already got into trouble for criticising referees on Twitter this season, clearly feels the title race could have entirely different outlook had those same decisions gone Barcelona's way.

His Spanish international teammate Sergio Ramos was asked for his opinion on the tweet afterwards and produced a great response.

"I would be surprised if it would be [Lionel] Messi [to write the tweet]," according to ESPN.

"We already know about Pique's world, where everything's a plot against him.

Spain Training Session and Press Conference

"The referees have a difficult job, we have to try and make them more comfortable. Referees sometimes give you and others take away, but you have to be prepared for everything.

"We are not going to get into these issues because it will not change anything, the three points will be added and we will continue to be first."

Ouch. That might make the next time the Spanish team meet up a little awkward.

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona had briefly topped the table after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 earlier in the day.

However, Zidane's team are now back at the summit and still possess a game in hand over the Catalan giants so the La Liga title remains Los Blancos' to lose.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

