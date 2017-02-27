Life as an L.A. Lakers fan hasn't been very easy over the past few years.

The glory days of Kareem Abdul-Jabber, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and even Kobe Bryant are long gone, and the Purple and Gold have gone from championships to lottery picks in lightening quick fashion.

The Lakers have made some mild improvements under new coach Luke Walton this season as they already sit at 19-41, two games better than the 17-65 they finished with last term.

Still, they have the third-worst record in the NBA for the 2016-17 campaign and the Lakers need their fortunes to stay that way so they have the best chance at securing a top three pick in this year's draft.

If they secure a pick outside of the top three, their selection will go to Philadelphia and Orlando will secure a future first rounder.

With all that in mind, the Lakers fanbase have been far from happy at the Staples Center recently. The last thing they needed during a blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night was to be ridiculed by the official.

Scott Foster added insult to injury with that response as the Spurs ran out 119-98 winners. At least he handled the heckling better that some people (ahem, Dwight Howard).