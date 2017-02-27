Chris Smalling angers Liverpool fans with tweet after Manchester United win EFL Cup

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s EFL Cup clash between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley, it was revealed that Liverpool had changed their bio on Twitter.

Why? Because a United fan pointed out that Liverpool would no longer be England’s standalone most successful football club with 41 major honours if the Red Devils defeated the Saints.

They did - thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic - meaning United have also taken their number of cup triumphs to 41.

Liverpool’s Twitter bio now reads: “Official worldwide account of Liverpool FC. #LFC”.

Aware that Liverpool’s tally had been equalled following his side’s 3-2 victory over Southampton, Chris Smalling couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig on Twitter.

Smalling takes dig at Liverpool on Twitter

The central defender posted a photo of himself and Zlatan holding the EFL Cup together, alongside the caption: “Shout out my man @Ibra_official 💥 ...@LFC WATCH THE THRONE 😝 #MUFC”.

Liverpool fans hit back at the defender

While United fans obviously loved Smalling’s cheap shot at the Merseyside outfit, Liverpool supporters on Twitter were less amused.

Yes, in news that will shock nobody, angry Liverpool fans hit back at Smalling and accused the England international of being “obsessed” with their club.

In fairness, Chris, you were asking for it.

United beat Southampton in thrilling final

But while Smalling has guaranteed himself a hostile reception the next time he plays at Anfield, he’d probably say it was worth it.

Smalling and his teammates now have the next two days off following their victory over Claude Puel’s side.

It was a hard-fought but entertaining final which was ultimately settled by the genius of Ibrahimovic.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first half with a deflected free-kick before Jesse Lingard, who always scores at Wembley, doubled the Red Devils’ advantage in the 38th minute.

Manolo Gabbiadini made things interesting with a goal before half-time and the Italy international netted his second of the afternoon shortly after the break.

But in the 87th minute, up popped Zlatan, who headed home Ander Herrera’s cross to send the United supporters crazy.

Mourinho: The fans should go to Zlatan's house!

"I never beg a player to play for me, but we all want and believe he will stay one more season," Mourinho was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after the match.

"I never beg for a player to sign a contract. But if needed, the fans can go to the door of his house and stay there all night."

You’ve done it now, Jose.

