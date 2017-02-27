Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Luke Shaw mocked by fans for what he did during Man United celebrations

As cup finals go, they don't get much more entertaining than Manchester United's victory over Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

The Saints produced a brilliant performance to recover from a two-goal deficit and looked the better team over the course of the 90 minutes.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's quality finishing proved to be the difference once again and his late winner broke the hearts of Claude Puel's men.

While many like to discredit the value of winning the EFL Cup, it is clearly a competition Jose Mourinho respects after he equalled Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough's record with a fourth victory in the final.

The nature of the game and dramatic way it was won only added to the celebrations from Man United's stars after the final whistle.

Whether it was Paul Pogba 'dabbing', Zlatan being Zlatan or Mourinho looking miserable as sin, each person had their own way of rejoicing in the success.

And, as appears to be a common trend in the modern game, various videos from within the United dressing room in the immediate aftermath quickly emerged on social media.

One particular clip caught the attention of many as it showed United's stars relaxing and enjoying a cheeky post-match drink.

However, fans also spotted a brief cameo appearance from Luke Shaw in the video uploaded by Ander Herrera.

Rather than dancing or singing, the left-back was seen tucking into a sandwich, innocent enough, right?

Apparently not.

Shaw has fallen out of favour under Mourinho and has suffered problems with form and fitness all season.

The Portuguese boss has frequently demanded more from the ex-Saints star if he is to reclaim his spot in the team.

There has also been some suggestion Shaw is a little overweight at the moment and United supporters took to Twitter to troll how he celebrated the club's latest triumph.

By beating Southampton on Sunday, Man United picked up the 42nd trophy in their illustrious history and have overtaken Liverpool as England's most successful club of all time.

But as Mourinho's subdued reaction to the win showed, it only represents a small step in a much bigger journey the Red Devils are currently on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

