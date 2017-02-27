N'Golo Kante tweets emotional tribute to Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri became the latest victim of the brutal world of modern football when he was sacked by Leicester City last week.

The popular Italian's dismissal shocked fans, managers, and players alike and came just nine months after he guided the Foxes to the greatest moment in their history.

Few have gone from hero to zero as quickly as the 65-year-old. Yet, the Premier League has rallied around him to recognise the magnitude of his achievements, even if his own board seem to have forgotten them.

Several of his former players have come out with messages of support. The problem is, in the case of Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, and co, they haven't been received too well.

The general consensus is that the stars of last season's title-winning side let Ranieri down this term, hence why they now find themselves in a relegation battle.

The Times have also claimed that up to four of them met with board members and helped to convince them of their decision to sack Ranieri.

It's no wonder their stock has fallen considerably in the short time since they won the Premier League.

However, one man who that can't be said of is N'Golo Kante. The midfield talisman's departure is undoubtedly one of the big factors in the club's demise, but it seems he's as popular as ever in the East Midlands.

KANTE'S TRIBUTE

It may have taken him a few days, but the Frenchman has now posted his own heartfelt tribute to his former boss.

Since moving to Chelsea, Kante has been the driving force behind another title challenge, but he's also won plenty of admirers for his unassuming attitude.

That's certainly evident in his post.

It's interesting how Leicester fans reacted to their old hero, who is set to become the first man to win a Premier League medal in consecutive seasons with separate clubs.

The fans love him

While Schmeichel's Instagram post was met with hundreds of comments calling him a snake, Kante's respectful tribute went down brilliantly.

In the meantime, Ranieri's interim replacement Craig Shakespeare has the unwelcome task of trying to stop the rot with a win against Liverpool.

Just a year ago, the rest of the Premier League was willing the Foxes on, but they can expect that good feeling to end now.

