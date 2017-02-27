Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Kante posted an emotional tribute to his old boss .

N'Golo Kante tweets emotional tribute to Claudio Ranieri

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Claudio Ranieri became the latest victim of the brutal world of modern football when he was sacked by Leicester City last week.

The popular Italian's dismissal shocked fans, managers, and players alike and came just nine months after he guided the Foxes to the greatest moment in their history.

Few have gone from hero to zero as quickly as the 65-year-old. Yet, the Premier League has rallied around him to recognise the magnitude of his achievements, even if his own board seem to have forgotten them.

Article continues below

Several of his former players have come out with messages of support. The problem is, in the case of Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, and co, they haven't been received too well.

The general consensus is that the stars of last season's title-winning side let Ranieri down this term, hence why they now find themselves in a relegation battle.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

The Times have also claimed that up to four of them met with board members and helped to convince them of their decision to sack Ranieri. 

It's no wonder their stock has fallen considerably in the short time since they won the Premier League.

However, one man who that can't be said of is N'Golo Kante. The midfield talisman's departure is undoubtedly one of the big factors in the club's demise, but it seems he's as popular as ever in the East Midlands.

KANTE'S TRIBUTE

It may have taken him a few days, but the Frenchman has now posted his own heartfelt tribute to his former boss.

Since moving to Chelsea, Kante has been the driving force behind another title challenge, but he's also won plenty of admirers for his unassuming attitude.

That's certainly evident in his post.

It's interesting how Leicester fans reacted to their old hero, who is set to become the first man to win a Premier League medal in consecutive seasons with separate clubs.

The fans love him 

While Schmeichel's Instagram post was met with hundreds of comments calling him a snake, Kante's respectful tribute went down brilliantly.

In the meantime, Ranieri's interim replacement Craig Shakespeare has the unwelcome task of trying to stop the rot with a win against Liverpool.

Just a year ago, the rest of the Premier League was willing the Foxes on, but they can expect that good feeling to end now.

Are the Leicester players to blame for Ranieri's sacking? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Leicester City

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again