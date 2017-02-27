Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Watch: The moment Tony Bellew rustled David Haye during The Gloves Are Off.

Tony Bellew rustles David Haye during The Gloves Are Off

We’re now less than a week away before the talking finally stops and David Haye and Tony Bellew are head-to-head inside the ring at the O2 Arena.

From the moment the fight was announced back in November, the trash talking has been relentless.

It’s patently clear they don’t like each other - and this is likely to be one of those fights that ends without the two boxers embracing.

All of this trash-talking must be doing wonders for pre-orders on Sky Box Office - and no doubt the British broadcaster made even more money off the back of their head-to-head meeting on ’The Gloves Are Off’.

The half-hour show was shown on Sunday evening and, at various points, it felt more like a fiery episode of Eastenders rather than a discussion between two sportsmen.

Twitter: Bellew won the war of words

Many viewers on Twitter thought that while Bellew might not beat Haye on Saturday night - the 34-year-old is the 9/2 outsider coming into the fight - he won the war of words on this occasion.

Video: The moment Bellew rustled Haye

And this was one moment in particular where Bellew clearly rustled Haye.

“Name me a top heavyweight you’ve beat,” Bellew asked the 36-year-old.

“No, I can’t name you one,” Haye responded, sarcastically. “I’ve never beaten anyone of any note.”

Bellew responded by saying that Haye’s win over Jean-Marc Mormeck, 10 years ago, was the best win of his career - but the Bermondsey-born fighter was clearly irritated by the question.

“I haven’t had a good fight in 10 years, I’m super slow, I’m old, inactive, don’t have any heart - all of this stuff,” Hate continued. “Take it all on board, believe it, soak it up, enjoy it.”

“Did I say you were washed up?” Bellew added.

“You insinuated it,” Haye replied. “You said you’ve studied my resume, so you should know. Why ask the question?”

Bellew then asked again: “When was the last time you had a real, solid hard fight?”

“Why do you need to know,” Haye bit back. “He’s [Jonny Nelson] supposed to be asking the questions.”

Nelson then had to intervene at this point to stop the pair of them from taking it further.

Watch it here...

Haye has recorded some big victories during his career - against the likes of Nikolai Valuev, Dereck Chisora and the aforementioned Mormeck - but lost in arguably his biggest fight against Wladimir Klitschko back in July 2011.

Bellew questions Haye's record

"He just likes to make out he's something that he's not, that he's so great, that he's perfect when he's not," Bellew was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "He's going on that he's this heavyweight. Name me a top-10 heavyweight he's beaten. Name me one.

"He hasn't got a win over one top-10 heavyweight.

"He's faced one in Wladimir Klitschko, and he got played with for 12 rounds. He basically s**t himself and blamed his little toe. It was one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen.

"He beat John Ruiz who was way, way past his sell-by date. He was older than my grandad.

"I'm not even going to attempt to say that Nikolai Valuev was any good. He was a freak show. He was a circus act.”

You can watch ‘The Gloves Are Off’ in full here…

Will Tony Bellew beat David Haye this weekend? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

