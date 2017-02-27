Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to troll Man United's rivals after EFL Cup triumph

Seven months after he became a Manchester United player, it seems mad that anyone even had the slightest doubt Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't make it in the Premier League.

Everywhere the Swedish star goes, trophies and success usually follows and it has been no different at his latest club.

Ibrahimovic has proven that age really is just a number in his case and once again stepped up to add another winner's medal to a glittering career on Sunday afternoon.

His two goals - one of which proving to be a late winner - topped off a man-of-the-match performance as Man United ran out 3-2 winners over Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

It was actually the second piece of silverware Ibrahimovic has picked up in a red shirt this term after he was equally influential in United's Community Shield win over Leicester back in August.

To many English fans, those two trophies might not hold that much value but don't tell Zlatan that!

After the game, the 35-year-old appeared to cherish the victory like it was his very first, in his own very unique style, of course.

In one particular interview Zlatan gave, he appeared to take a sly dig at United's Premier League rivals Arsenal for the lack of success they have had over the last decade, in contrast to the immediate triumphs he has enjoyed since moving to England.

"We are winning. After seven months I have two trophies with this club," said Ibrahimovic.

"There are other clubs that didn’t win for 10 years. I’ve won what they won in 10 years, so I’m happy with that."

A couple of FA Cups and Community Shields aside, the last few years have been a frustrating period for Arsenal fans.

A lack of progress in the Premier League and Champions League has prompted many supporters to lose faith in Arsene Wenger as manager.

The fact Ibrahimovic has won 28 different trophies since Arsenal last won the league in 2004 speaks volumes about both parties.

Here's what Twitter made of his comments:

He added: "This is what I predicted. I came here to show people what I would do and I’m doing it.

“I came to win and I want to keep going. The more I win the more satisfied I get."

Of course, Zlatan could have also been taking aim at Liverpool, who have similarly struggled to win regular silverware during the last decade.

Man United fans won't care who he was targeting, though, and will just be praying their 26-goal striker extends his stay for another season in the summer.

