After being 2-0 up against Real Madrid, Villarreal looked set the La Liga title race appeared wide open.

A defeat for Zinedine Zidane’s side would see them fall two points behind Barcelona with just one game in hand after recent losses to both Valencia and Sevilla.

However, Madrid produced an incredible comeback to leave the Ceramic Stadium with all three points and take one giant step towards La Liga glory.

Article continues below

While Madrid deserve plenty of credit for the turnaround, there was plenty of luck on their side - most notably in the award of the penalty for their second goal.

Gareth Bale’s header got Madrid back into the game before referee Gil Manzano awarded the away side a controversial penalty.

Article continues below

In the 73rd minute, Manzano pointed to the penalty spot when the ball struck Villarreal defender Bruno in the box. It was extremely harsh but Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t need a second invitation to level the scores from 12 yards.

Alvaro Morata then secured all three points with a header nine minutes later.

The comeback must have been infuriating for Barcelona, especially considering the penalty incident. In fact, it was so infuriating that Gerard Pique couldn’t help but tweet his anger.

He wrote: "Against the same teams. 8 points (swing). Clips from the Madrid press," in response to the difference in decisions that Barcelona and Real Madrid get.

And now, Pique and Barcelona might be have another reason to be annoyed with the officials during the match.

Villarreal president's claims

That’s because, according to the Villarreal president, the referee and his two assistants were seen with "Real Madrid bags” after the game.

"I saw Gil Manzano and his assistants leave the stadium holding Real Madrid bags. That's not right, it seems to me,” Fernando Roig told the press a few hours after the match. as per AS.

We’re not quite sure what sort of ‘bags’ these were as no photos have emerged. Either way, it’s an alarming claim by Roig.

Roig went on to comment about the award of the penalty - which you won’t be surprised to discover that he didn’t agree with.

"You all know about this,” fumed Roig. “It didn’t hit him totally on the hand, but on the shoulder and the arm. It came from a rebound off a teammate. I don’t think it was a penalty.

“I don’t know if he sees yellow better than white.

“[The penalty decision] killed the game. It is necessary to clarify if a ricochet is a penalty or not. I do not think so.

"It was a great reaction [by Madrid], but we’re not talking about an unfair penalty that has allowed them to come back. I have not said anything to Gil Manzano. He knows what he has to do. A ricochet is not a handball.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms