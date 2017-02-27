Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Zoet blasted the decision after the game .

PSV goalie Jeroen Zoet scores one of the strangest own goals ever

If you're going to score the most embarrassing own goal of your career, try not to do it in a game that all but decides the title.

Feyenoord are agonisingly close to being crowned Dutch champions after beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1, a result which puts them five points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

As much as they'd like to bask in that glory, though, it was largely thanks to PSV stopper Jeroen Zoet scoring one of the most incredible own goals you'll see in a long time. Possibly ever.

With the game level at 1-1, Jan-Arie van der Heijden tried his luck in the 82nd minute.

His header didn't have all that much on it and shouldn't have troubled the goalkeeper.

Yet, instead of holding onto the ball, he scooped it up behind the goal line.

Check it out below:

As you can see, the last bit of the ball crossed the line by about half an inch.

Possibly the best thing about this was not the goal itself, but Zoet's hilarious reaction to it after the game.

Brilliant response 

The unabashed 26-year-old told NOS, per the Daily Mail:

"This is seriously f***** up, the goal-line technology made the difference and things could have been different if it had not.

"He went only by his watch. If that had not happened, I think he would have said no goal."

It was a contentious moment, but thanks to the wonders of the Goal Decision System, these things don't have to be left to chance anymore.

Sevilla FC v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League

There was no way the linesman could have made the call, but referee Bas Nijhuis quickly looked at his watch to confirm it.

Disappointment for PSV

Even so, what a devastating way for PSV to concede their title hopes.

"You should always keep believing in things, but the title is very far away. [It's] a serious blow," Zoet added.

PSV are now 11 points behind Feyenoord, with second-placed Ajax five points off the summit.

This is a moment that will live long in the memory for both sides regardless of how the table ends up. Zoet won't be living that one down for a while.

Do Feyenoord deserve to win the Eredivisie? Have your say in the comments. 

