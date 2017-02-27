Trade deadline: A story of missed opportunities
The Boston Celtics missed a golden opportunity to challenge Cleveland
Since the natural dismantling of the title winning team of a decade ago, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge has been consistent in an asset-accumulation strategy.
Rarely in the past five years have the Celtics been the team giving away the future asset, be it the draft pick or the draft rights or the young player under contract. They have instead sought them all. Indeed, they have sought so many of them that they are starting to run out of places to put them.
2015 first round pick R.J. Hunter was cut this past training camp after only one year in the league due to a lack of roster space. Hunter was fighting for a spot with 2014 first round pick James Young, another first rounder on the cusp of being cut, neither of whom had had any playing time in the year prior or figured to have any in the immediate future.
Further to that, 2016 second round pick Ben Bentil was cut before his rookie season tipped off, and within weeks of signing a three year contract, due to the same roster crunch. And as the myriad acquired draft picks have started to come in, they have been pushed back out again. 2016 first round picks Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic are rare examples of the first rounder draft-and-stash, while 2016 second round picks Devonta Davis and Rade Zagorac were combined and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for a future first, thereby ensuring the can was kicked a little further down the road.
In terms of future asset acquisition, then, the Celtics are rivalled only by The Process of the Philadelphia 76ers. And unlike the Sixers, as opposed to drafting injured players and just waiting for it all to come together, the Celtics are actually good, and on purpose.
The Celtics bought cheap on quality when it was available (most notably acquiring Isaiah Thomas for a Cleveland Cavaliers first rounder that later became Skal Labissiere, for getting Jae Crowder and another first in the Rajon Rondo deal, etc), at the same time as signing veteran free agents that pushed the team forward in terms of both production and internal development (Amir Johnson and in particular Al Horford the most notable examples). They have performed the rare and special feat of rebuilding without tanking, turning over everything except Ainge himself in such a way as to get good without ever becoming bad. Not since the turn of the century San Antonio Spurs and their knack for alternating title-winning seasons with major cap room has this line been so well balanced.
The upside of a team is only ever partially determined by its future assets, of course. Assets are not readily quantified and are only worth something if they become something tangible down the road. The whole point of getting them is to get something for them, either by using them, spending them or trading them. The acquisition of Thomas was a very effective example of that, giving the team one star of the at-least-two-stars model that championship-level basketball invariably demands. It followed logically, then, that a consolidation trade with other assets for at least one other star was on the cards.
The signing of Horford was supposed to be the needle mover, the moment that the strategy changed gear, when the tangible on-court results became the priority. Slightly past his absolute prime and not without his flaws (his own ever-shrinking rebounding rate is a large part of why the Celtics are either the second or third worst rebounding team in the league, depending on your preferred choice of metric), Horford nevertheless added some star power and shored up their weakest position, the anomalous example of the very-recent All-Star big man signed for big free agency money. Combined with the likely trade deadline consolidation deal, the Celtics were going to take a big leap forward in 2016/17.
However, said trade deadline has now come and gone without any such deal. There were rumours, of course, big rumours, rumours of potential deals being discussed for All-Star wings Paul George and Jimmy Butler. But no deals.
Making no deals means the Celtics still sit on those assets. In particular, they sit on the right to swap its own 2017 first round pick with that of the Brooklyn Nets. By virtue of not owning their own pick, the Nets have no incentive to be bad this season – however, in last place in the East with a 9-48 record and losers of 15 in a row, they are bad anyway. In what is going to be a strong draft, a likely top three pick is a big asset. Too big, apparently, even for a 26 year old multiple All-Star.
The Celtics have taken a pretty big leap forward anyway. With a 37-21 record, Boston currently sits near the top of the Eastern Conference. They are not at the top – the Cleveland Cavaliers retain that position at 41-16 – but they are close. So too are the Toronto Raptors, currently seeded fourth with a strong 34-24 record, even after a recent wobble. The door is open, and while the Cavaliers are still on top, even their staunchest defenders will concede they are vulnerable to their most immediate rivals.
In contrast to the Celtics, however, the Raptors did make trades. Specifically, they made trades in which future assets were traded for immediate help. Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round pick were traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Serge Ibaka a couple of days before the deadline, before two second round picks and Jared Sullinger were sent on the final day to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for P.J. Tucker.
Both moves signal immediate intent. While limited offensively – not able to handle the ball under any kind of pressure, and shooting only 33.8% from three point range on mostly open attempts - Tucker’s value lies in his defensive versatility. Tucker is a bigger wing able to switch down to fours defensively in a way no other Raptor wing can, and also offers the best one-on-one defensive wing matchup on any star wing player too big for Norman Powell (which is to say, all of them).
Ibaka, meanwhile, is an enormous upgrade on Sullinger, Siakam and Patrick Patterson at the Raptors’s weakest position. And although his ever-declining block rate and impending unrestricted free agency provide question marks as to quite how good he can be, and how long for, Toronto nevertheless did not spend a huge amount (a pick in the 20s range and a replaceable seventh man) for a significant short term improvement.
With Cleveland wobbling at the top, still unsure of parts of their rotation and being carried by LeBron James despite how badly he needs a rest, the door is open for their spot in the NBA Finals to be sternly tested. Toronto saw this and did something about it, quite reasonably concluding that there comes a time to strike, to move in, to step up. Yet Boston, with plenty more freedom, with the assets to acquire better players than Ibaka and Tucker, and with so many assets as to still have some in store post-star trade, did not.
It is of course of note that the two enjoy very different “future asset” situations. Toronto’s roster, while not old, lacks for star-like potential in its incumbent youth. Jonas Valanciunas is good, and Norman Powell, Jakob Poeltl, Fred VanVleet, Lucas Nogueira and Delon Wright are all varying degrees of fine, but none of it is as nice as the outstanding Brooklyn picks, nor is it as deep and lengthy as the Celtics' asset list. They also own no future picks of note, barring an implosion of their team, which would render any short term trades moot anyway.
The picks the Raptors traded in their two deals have some value, especially if unprotected, but the first rounder will be in the 20s and the second rounders will be in the 50s. They would be worth keeping on to if the Raptors were a .500 team. But this is a good team with a crescendoing core which recognised the door was slightly ajar, and that the time was now. To Masai Ujiri, this was no longer the time for asset accumulation.
As valued and logical as asset accumulation is, especially by this author, it is an aim for the poor and the mediocre. As described above, and here in a critique of Sam Hinkie's time with the 76ers, it ultimately has to come to something. If not already a title contender, the best position for a team to be in is when in the mid to high playoff seeds, on the cusp of the top tier, with the youth and/or assets to make the leap attainable. When Boston was the mediocre, rebuilding team, prioritising asset accumulation made sense. But they are too good to default to it now.
Of course, there is still plenty of logic in holding on to what are genuinely prized assets that should yield genuine quality. They can still be used in trades once the Celtics’s season is over. But the trade market will rarely be as favourable as it was this past week. With the market for first round picks being wildly inconsistent (a perplexing market shift to be examined in a future piece), with a strong draft coming up, with the salary cap soon to stagnate and with quality players on the market for various reasons, this was a buyer's market for anyone with the right assets.
There is no need to rush things when in such a good position. But this is not rushing. This is, or would have been, perfect timing. Who needs the "maybe" of the draft when you have a still-not-quite-in-their-prime-yet All-Star waiting in the wings?
The Raptors want to be at that top tier too, and did not have the failsafe of the Nets pick to fall back on. But they acted. They knew they could not just wait for LeBron to age, because by then, Kyle Lowry will have aged too. In contrast, if the Celtics are waiting for LeBron to get old and hope it coincides with their draft picks coming good, they are playing a dangerous game, and unnecessarily so.
Inevitably, there are myriad factors in any potential trade outside of the acquiring team’s control. The team with the targeted player has to be open to dealing them, of course, and the long term effects of any deal must be considered beyond the immediacy of the short term rewards. With particular regards to Paul George, there are rumours - strong rumours - that he is already targeting the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
Able to opt out of his contract after the end of next season - and almost certain to do that, considering its size relative to those of his peers in light of the salary cap explosion - George, a California native, is said to want to sign with the Lakers, irrespective of how poor the team has been in recent history. With this in mind, any team considering trading for George - if he is even available, a notion Indiana is trying publicly to dissuade, to limited effect - has to be mindful of the risk that they are trading for a rental.
However, a team surely cannot cower away from a star because of a fear of free agency 18 months in the future. Especially not a good team, as the Celtics currently are. The Orlando Magic were right to fear this with Ibaka - and, frankly, should never have traded for him in the first place with this in mind - yet the Celtics are as well positioned as anyone.
The Lakers threat may be real, but so was it said to be for DeMar Derozan. Ultimately, Derozan bought into the team, the city, the coaching and management personnel, and the future. The Celtics must have backed themselves more than that, and with so many assets in the chamber, they could have dealt for George et al and still had assets and flexibility into the future. Even a slight overpayment is fine, if it put them into true contendership. Without a deal, they are not into that tier.
In not making the trade, then, Boston has put itself in a position of heavy reliance upon the future of the 2017 Brooklyn pick, and toying with two possible outcomes
If they keep it and use it, the value of the pick and the reluctance to part with it necessitate that it yields a star. There are potential stars in the 2017 NBA Draft, not least of which is Markelle Fultz, the absolute phenom of a point guard for the Washington Huskies. It has long been a poorly kept secret that Ainge particularly likes Fultz, as should anyone be.
However, of note there is the descriptor of "point guard". Fultz is a point guard. So are most of the other best prospects at the projected top of the draft, such as Lonzo Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith and Malik Monk. There are some wings in the mix, including most notably Josh Jackson of Kansas, yet it is a point guard heavy draft. And by far and away, Boston's best player is already a point guard.
This then re-opens the trade market for the pick. There is nothing to stop Ainge from trading it then. However, it is tough to fathom the trade market being as favourable towards the Celtics in June as it was this month. George’s free agency will be closer, for one thing, and the draft order will be decided, which might not favour Boston depending on the luck of the balls. Additionally, teams can make trades from the day their season is over, even if other teams are still playing. Butler, and other candidates, might be gone by then. It is a small risk, but a real one, and an unnecessary one.
If Ainge spurned the Butler or George deals - or at least, did not pursue them as much as they could have been - then he seemingly either did so in the belief that the pick would be of more use than trading for the current star, or did so because he reasoned the trade market would be hotter later. And if it was for a love of Fultz, then that is an unnecessarily large number of eggs in one basket. If the Nets pick falls to third or fourth, and the desired player is off the board, the Celtics might have enough assets to be able to move their way up in the draft and get their man. But what if they can't?
In the build-up to this past deadline, Boston identified the pieces in the market that would allow them to pull off the rare feat of acquiring an All-Star calibre player, but did not make the consolidation trade they have long been assumed to be trying to make, irrespective of how perfect the timing was, because of the lustre of the unknown. Perhaps they were overcharged, or perhaps they thought something better would come along later – either way, as their rivals improved, the Celtics stood pat.
Meanwhile, one of their biggest rivals, unburdened by the unknown, went out and bought relatively low, pushing themselves up at least one more of the precious few tears left between them and the title.
The Cavaliers remain on the top, but had this week gone down differently, they would no longer have been the favourites.
