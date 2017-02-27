As valued and logical as asset accumulation is, especially by this author, it is an aim for the poor and the mediocre. As described above, and here in a critique of Sam Hinkie's time with the 76ers, it ultimately has to come to something. If not already a title contender, the best position for a team to be in is when in the mid to high playoff seeds, on the cusp of the top tier, with the youth and/or assets to make the leap attainable. When Boston was the mediocre, rebuilding team, prioritising asset accumulation made sense. But they are too good to default to it now.

Of course, there is still plenty of logic in holding on to what are genuinely prized assets that should yield genuine quality. They can still be used in trades once the Celtics’s season is over. But the trade market will rarely be as favourable as it was this past week. With the market for first round picks being wildly inconsistent (a perplexing market shift to be examined in a future piece), with a strong draft coming up, with the salary cap soon to stagnate and with quality players on the market for various reasons, this was a buyer's market for anyone with the right assets.

There is no need to rush things when in such a good position. But this is not rushing. This is, or would have been, perfect timing. Who needs the "maybe" of the draft when you have a still-not-quite-in-their-prime-yet All-Star waiting in the wings?

The Raptors want to be at that top tier too, and did not have the failsafe of the Nets pick to fall back on. But they acted. They knew they could not just wait for LeBron to age, because by then, Kyle Lowry will have aged too. In contrast, if the Celtics are waiting for LeBron to get old and hope it coincides with their draft picks coming good, they are playing a dangerous game, and unnecessarily so.

Inevitably, there are myriad factors in any potential trade outside of the acquiring team’s control. The team with the targeted player has to be open to dealing them, of course, and the long term effects of any deal must be considered beyond the immediacy of the short term rewards. With particular regards to Paul George, there are rumours - strong rumours - that he is already targeting the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Able to opt out of his contract after the end of next season - and almost certain to do that, considering its size relative to those of his peers in light of the salary cap explosion - George, a California native, is said to want to sign with the Lakers, irrespective of how poor the team has been in recent history. With this in mind, any team considering trading for George - if he is even available, a notion Indiana is trying publicly to dissuade, to limited effect - has to be mindful of the risk that they are trading for a rental.

However, a team surely cannot cower away from a star because of a fear of free agency 18 months in the future. Especially not a good team, as the Celtics currently are. The Orlando Magic were right to fear this with Ibaka - and, frankly, should never have traded for him in the first place with this in mind - yet the Celtics are as well positioned as anyone.

The Lakers threat may be real, but so was it said to be for DeMar Derozan. Ultimately, Derozan bought into the team, the city, the coaching and management personnel, and the future. The Celtics must have backed themselves more than that, and with so many assets in the chamber, they could have dealt for George et al and still had assets and flexibility into the future. Even a slight overpayment is fine, if it put them into true contendership. Without a deal, they are not into that tier.