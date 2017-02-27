Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lyon punish fan for taking on-pitch selfie with Lacazette and Depay

There are usually three types of pitch invader during football matches.

You get the ones who just want to steal some of the limelight or promote a particular message by making an appearance on TV or those that have had a bit to drink and just think it will be funny to send the stewards on a merry dance.

There are also a few that just get lost in the moment and simply can't resist the urge to get a bit closer to their heroes.

Well, one Lyon fan has landed himself in hot water for doing just that during a game against Dijon last week.

Lyon came from behind to win 4-2 at the Stade des Lumieres on February 19 and one 15-year-old fan was so elated he decided to gatecrash the celebrations.

He didn't appear to cause much bother to anyone but did manage to land himself a cheeky selfie with Alexandre Lacazette and Memphis Depay.

However, it was revealed on Sunday that Lyon are being extremely heavy handed in punishing the boy and aim to actually sue him in court.

French journalist Julien Laurens told BT Sport's European Football Show: "This young boy is 15. He wanted to celebrate with his heroes Memphis Depay and Alexandre Lacazette after they scored their fourth goal against Dijon last week.

p1b9vorpfe18uu1v7s6fj1cct10649.jpg

“So he ran on the pitch, took a selfie with Lacazette and now Lyon are taking him to court, suing him!

“He said ‘I was so happy, I didn’t really think’ and now he has to meet the club in court.”

How ridiculous is that?

Exactly what Lyon are suing the fan for is yet to be disclosed.

Of course, the club do not want to set a false precedent by appearing to allow fans to encroach on the pitch during a match but there would appear to be a distinct lack of common sense being used somewhere along the way.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-DIJON

Lyon followed up that result with two more goal-laden performances last week.

A 7-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and the 5-0 victory against Metz on Sunday means the Lyon supporters have had plenty to cheer about lately, although we doubt any celebration will be more costly than the bold teenager's, who just wanted a personal memento of the occasion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

