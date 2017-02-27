It's fair to say things couldn't have gone much worse for Memphis Depay at Manchester United.

Having been dubbed the next Ronaldo in some quarters when he arrived at Old Trafford, it was always going to be hard for the Dutchman to live up to the hype.

Jose Mourinho decided to cut the club's losses on the winger in January, selling him to Lyon for an initial fee of just £16million.

So, while he's no longer a United player, a lot of fans are still keeping a keen eye on how he fares in Ligue 1.

Mourinho confirmed that the deal had included a buy-back clause in case Memphis finally started to live up to his potential.

For a young player who was once so highly-rated, there was always going to be a chance he'd excel with Lyon and potentially leave United looking rather silly.

The 23-year-old still has a way to go if that's going to be the case, but he has at last come up with the kind of performance Mourinho would have loved to see from him.

What's happened to Memphis?!

Memphis looks like he's recovered his confidence since his move to France, scoring twice and assisting Alexandre Lacazette's brilliance in Lyon's 5-0 win over Metz.

The former PSV midfielder also forced the minnows into an own goal. Maybe there is a player in there after all.

Mind you, not everyone was impressed.

Unfortunately, Memphis is always going to have his critics after he managed just two goals in 33 league appearances during his 18 months in the Premier League.

Massive improvement

You get the feeling that no matter what he does in Ligue 1, he won't earn the respect of some fans. Just ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lyon may be getting a little carried away with his success, putting his shirt in their club museum after he scored his first goal against Nancy earlier this month.

Yet, his latest exploits mean that he already has more league goals for Les Gones than he ever scored for United, so things are finally looking up.

Will Memphis fulfil his potential at Lyon? Have your say in the comments.

