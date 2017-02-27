Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Memphis has a point to prove in Ligue 1 .

Memphis Depay puts in brilliant performance for Lyon vs Metz

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's fair to say things couldn't have gone much worse for Memphis Depay at Manchester United.

Having been dubbed the next Ronaldo in some quarters when he arrived at Old Trafford, it was always going to be hard for the Dutchman to live up to the hype.

Jose Mourinho decided to cut the club's losses on the winger in January, selling him to Lyon for an initial fee of just £16million.

Article continues below

So, while he's no longer a United player, a lot of fans are still keeping a keen eye on how he fares in Ligue 1.

Mourinho confirmed that the deal had included a buy-back clause in case Memphis finally started to live up to his potential.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

For a young player who was once so highly-rated, there was always going to be a chance he'd excel with Lyon and potentially leave United looking rather silly.

The 23-year-old still has a way to go if that's going to be the case, but he has at last come up with the kind of performance Mourinho would have loved to see from him. 

What's happened to Memphis?!

Memphis looks like he's recovered his confidence since his move to France, scoring twice and assisting Alexandre Lacazette's brilliance in Lyon's 5-0 win over Metz.

The former PSV midfielder also forced the minnows into an own goal. Maybe there is a player in there after all.

Mind you, not everyone was impressed.

Unfortunately, Memphis is always going to have his critics after he managed just two goals in 33 league appearances during his 18 months in the Premier League.

Massive improvement 

You get the feeling that no matter what he does in Ligue 1, he won't earn the respect of some fans. Just ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lyon may be getting a little carried away with his success, putting his shirt in their club museum after he scored his first goal against Nancy earlier this month.

Yet, his latest exploits mean that he already has more league goals for Les Gones than he ever scored for United, so things are finally looking up.

Will Memphis fulfil his potential at Lyon? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Ligue 1
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Lyon
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again