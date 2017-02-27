Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Pau Gasol calls Kawhi Leonard ‘one of the best’ he’s ever played with

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Kawhi Leonard was drafted with the 15th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft, many questions loomed.

Could he turn into a star? Could he develop an offensive game?

Would he be able to thrive on a roster and in an organization that included some of the NBA’s most iconic players over the past couple of decades?

Now in his sixth season in the league, Leonard has answered those questions and has done so emphatically.

Averaging just 7.9 points over 24.0 minutes per game as a rookie, Leonard has progressively improved on both ends of the court every season and is having an MVP-level season this year, putting up 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year also leads the team with a career-high 17.6 field goal attempts per game, a clear indication that he’s taken on the primary role on the offensive end of the floor as well.

As a result of his elite status, teammate Pau Gasol, who has played with a number of talented stars over the course of his decorated career, has voiced high praise for Leonard.

Noting that Kobe Bryant is on his own level, it seems as though Gasol would be willing to place Leonard in the group right below him.

Earlier this season, he also shared his admiration for Leonard, via Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports.

New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs

“He’s (Kawhi Leonard) a special player, without a question. I’ve been around, and I’ve played against incredible players, but this guy is just unique. He’s definitely very confident and determined. He may not talk too much, and might keep it quiet most of the time, but his demeanor and his swagger is pretty high even though he doesn’t show much. He doesn’t express it. The way he plays, it’s pretty obvious.”

While he’s quiet, his elite play does a whole lot of talking.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kawhi Leonard
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Pau Gasol
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Kobe Bryant

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

Unlikely WWE star close to breaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

WWE could reportedly turn major RAW star heel as early as tomorrow

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous touch vs Villarreal leaves Twitter stunned

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Man Utd fans love what Eric Bailly did after getting his hands on EFL Cup

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Triple H tweets pic of his insane physique ahead of WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again