When Kawhi Leonard was drafted with the 15th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft, many questions loomed.

Could he turn into a star? Could he develop an offensive game?

Would he be able to thrive on a roster and in an organization that included some of the NBA’s most iconic players over the past couple of decades?

Now in his sixth season in the league, Leonard has answered those questions and has done so emphatically.

Averaging just 7.9 points over 24.0 minutes per game as a rookie, Leonard has progressively improved on both ends of the court every season and is having an MVP-level season this year, putting up 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year also leads the team with a career-high 17.6 field goal attempts per game, a clear indication that he’s taken on the primary role on the offensive end of the floor as well.

As a result of his elite status, teammate Pau Gasol, who has played with a number of talented stars over the course of his decorated career, has voiced high praise for Leonard.

Noting that Kobe Bryant is on his own level, it seems as though Gasol would be willing to place Leonard in the group right below him.

Earlier this season, he also shared his admiration for Leonard, via Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports.

“He’s (Kawhi Leonard) a special player, without a question. I’ve been around, and I’ve played against incredible players, but this guy is just unique. He’s definitely very confident and determined. He may not talk too much, and might keep it quiet most of the time, but his demeanor and his swagger is pretty high even though he doesn’t show much. He doesn’t express it. The way he plays, it’s pretty obvious.”

While he’s quiet, his elite play does a whole lot of talking.