Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke La Liga record against Villarreal - Twitter reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be having the most prolific campaign by his standards, but he still continues to smash records.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 23 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions - a tally that would be deemed incredible for many strikers.

However, on average, Ronaldo has scored at least one goal per game for the previous five seasons at the Bernabeu and will be hoping to do the same again this campaign.

But Ronaldo won’t care too much about his goal tally if Madrid win both La Liga and the Champions League this season. And his side took a giant leap towards domestic glory after coming back from 2-0 down against Villarreal to win 3-2 on Sunday night.

Amongst all the action, Ronaldo broke a La Liga record when his penalty made it 2-2 at the Ceramic Stadium. In truth, the spot-kick was awarded in controversial circumstances after the ball struck Villarreal’s Bruno on the arm after ricocheting off a teammate.

But Ronaldo wasn’t complaining and stuck it away to make it 2-2.

Ronaldo's record

Ronaldo himself probably didn’t even realise he had just broken a La Liga record but that was his 57th penalty in the colours of Madrid - more than anyone else in La Liga history.

It’s taken Ronaldo 66 penalties to reach this tally - with a success rate of 86% - and it moved him one above Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez in the La Liga penalty list.

But, of course, despite breaking a La Liga record, there was plenty of mocking of Ronaldo on Twitter.

Some football fans - most likely to be Barcelona supporters - have nicked Ronaldo ‘Penaldo’ for the incredible amount of penalties he scores.

Twitter reacts

And now that he’s the greatest penalty taker in La Liga, they didn’t hold hesitate to mock him mercilessly on Twitter. Check out the best reaction:

Ronaldo certainly won’t care about a few football fans dubbing him ‘Penaldo’ - especially after Alvaro Morata's late strike earned all three points for Madrid against Villarreal.

The win put Ronaldo and co. one point clear of Barcelona with a game in hand as they took a giant step towards their first La Liga trophy since 2012.

And with Ronaldo looking set to play for Madrid for many years to come - and no doubt ruling over who takes the penalties at the club - he is set to score many spot-kicks in the years to come.

And there’s no doubt the haters will continue to call him ‘Penaldo’.

