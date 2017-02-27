England continued their winning ways in the Six Nations tournament by defeating Italy 36-15 on Sunday.

However, the game's biggest talking points emerged from the controversial tactics employed by the Azzurri in an attempt to thwart their formidable opponents.

The Italians refused to commit any players to the ruck once a tackle had been made, allowing their players to stray offside and block their opponents' vision and potential options to pass to.

Since no rucks were being formed, the visitors had the liberty to take up any position on the field without breaking any rules of the game.

England struggled to cope with this unorthodox tactic due to the Italians' execution and the hosts' lack of know-how regarding the law in question.

Article continues below

Strategies like these have been used sporadically in the past but never for an entire game with Eddie Jones insisting that the sport's governing body step in to intervene.

The England coach said: "World Rugby are in charge of the shape of the game and I'm sure (chairman) Bill Beaumont will have watched this match and will take some action.

"Of course it can be solved. It can be easily solved. I could solve it like that (clicks fingers). All you need is a tackle offside line. As soon as you make a tackle there's an offside line."

Despite Jones' frustration, the Italians played within the rules of the sport but the tactic remains questionable from an ethical standpoint.

Former Welsh referee David Bodily explained in a column for The Mirror why Italy's methods were allowed by the referee in-charge.

Despite the confusion created by this unique strategy, it was by no means illegal. Since Italy were not committing any players to the tackle area, Poite (referee in-charge) could not call a ruck.

A ruck is formed when at least one player from either side comes together to compete above the ball following a tackle.

"In that situation any opposition player has to come from the correct side of the ruck and through an imaginary one-metre gate. Hence players being penalised for coming in from the side, or not through the gate," Bodily wrote.

"If there is no ruck formed, the only offside line is directly around the tackle area. Imagine an England and Italian player collide and a spotlight is shining on them in a darkened stadium, for argument's sake. That is the tackle area and the only offside line is directly around them.

"The other Italians can stand where they want, and did.

"Once one or more players from either side come through the gate correctly from their own try-line side of the pitch, that then becomes a ruck as they compete for the ball."

"That is when the width of the pitch offside rule comes in. In that scenario the Italians could not stand on the England side as they would be offside."

The home side seemed bewildered at the referee's decision to let the play carry on and even questioned the official regarding the explanation of the rules.

When James Haskell and Dylan Hartley approached Poite for outlining the law, the referee had a comical response, saying: "I'm not your coach, I'm the referee. It's not for me to work out your strategies."

If this ploy creeps into the plans of other teams at the international as well the grass roots level, the sport's integrity could come into question.

Despite the chaos, Bodily insists that the referee was not at fault for any decisions made during the match and was completely justified in allowing the game to continue.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms