On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder took down Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans by the score of 118-110.

Led by Russell Westbrook’s 41-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist performance, the Thunder also benefitted from center Steven Adams’ double-double.

Posting 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting along with 10 rebounds over 29 minutes, Adams was able to be effective against the “fire and ice” frontcourt of Davis and Cousins.

However, Adams’ performance at the free throw line was everything but inspiring.

The 7-foot New Zealander went just 1-for-5 on the game, and in the process had one of the most hilarious verbal exchanges with a basketball rim that you’ll ever see. Take a look below.

“I f-ing hate you so much!”

It doesn’t get much better than that.

As a whole, Adams has struggled mightily from the charity stripe during his time in the NBA thus far. Holding a career 57.9 free throw percentage, points are far from guaranteed when Adams steps up to the line.

Oddly enough, this has been his best free throw shooting season to date. Attempting a career-high 3.2 free throws per game, he has converted 65.9 percent of his attempts.

But, despite the slightly increased success, he still appears to have a deep disdain and hatred for the rim.

Here’s how Adams described his free throw shooting improvements earlier this season.

Having a shooting coach that’s willing to physically assault him apparently has helped a bit, according to the big man.

As one of the most expressive and hilarious players in the NBA, it’s hard not to be a fan of his.

He will probably want to erase the brick above from his memory and move on.