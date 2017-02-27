Normally, outside of some games that the major league team participates in, spring training doesn't draw a lot of interest from fans.

The minor leaguers generally toil away on the back fields without much fanfare as they prepare for their long seasons.

However, this year, the New York Mets' minor league spring training games are sure to draw a lot more interest than most, as former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow will make his spring debut on Monday.

Mets manager Terry Collins is excited for Tebow to be around his team. He told MLB.com that the fans are going to love having Tebow in camp:

"This game's about our fans," manager Terry Collins said. "It will always be about our fans. And this guy, he's a special person. He's a tremendous athlete. He's got a huge name in the sports world. And he's in our organization trying to be a baseball player. I'm certainly not going to take anything away from that. I salute him for what he's trying to do. It's not going to be easy. It's going to be very difficult."

Though Tebow has virtually no shot of making the Mets' MLB roster out of training camp (he only played in the Arizona Fall League last year, after all), he's sure to draw a crowd wherever he goes.

In 70 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow only hit .194 and struck out 20 times, so he still has a lot of work to do to even be able to hit at a minor-league level.

However, Tebow is clearly one of the most athletic people in sport, so while an MLB career will likely never happen for him, counting him out isn't exactly a good idea, either.

This spring training will go a long way to show both the Mets and Tebow himself how promising a baseball career he's likely to have.

