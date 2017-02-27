Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Video shows Unai Emery knew how PSG were about to score opener v Marseille

It’s been an excellent couple of months for Unai Emery, the Spanish coach who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain last summer following three successful years with Sevilla.

PSG are unbeaten since losing 2-1 to Guingamp on December 17 - a run that now stretches 15 matches.

Of those 15 matches, the reigning French champions have won all but two.

During this excellent purple patch, Emery helped PSG achieve one of the greatest results in the club’s history: a 4-0 victory over Barcelona at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.

PSG have also kept up the pace with Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco, who sit three points clear of the Parisians and Nice with 11 games of the season remaining.

PSG pass Marseille test with flying colours

On paper, PSG’s clash against Marseille away at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening looked tricky for Emery’s men.

However, they passed that particular test with flying colours.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PSG

PSG hammered Rudi Garcia’s side 5-1, with five different players - Marquinhos, Edinson Cavani, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler and Blaise Matuidi - all getting themselves on the scoresheet.

It was another magnificent performance from the Champions League contenders, whose manager is in the process of cementing his reputation as one of European football’s best coaches.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-PRESSER

Video: PSG score goal straight off the training ground

A fantastic video has emerged of PSG’s opening goal against Marseille which shows how Emery reacted on the touchline.

Watch Emery’s actions and you can clearly tell that the first goal, scored by Marquinhos, was a set-piece routine straight from the training ground.

Marco Verratti swung the ball towards the left-hand side of the penalty area, Thiago Silva headed it across the face of goal and his compatriot applied the finish from close range.

p1b9vugbbj1bet1k2rhve1pna1vu89.jpg

Emery knew exactly what was coming during the move and pretended to head the ball as if he was the Brazilian centre-back.

Watch it here...

Why this goal will delight Emery

It’s a funny clip - but it shows PSG’s players are taking on board the instructions of Emery and his backroom staff during the training sessions.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PSG

For football managers, there’s no better sight than watching a training drill come to life during a competitive match.

