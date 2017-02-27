Punter cashed out his 25,000/1 bet - and will be seriously regretting it

The cash out feature has allowed many football fans to win money when their original bet actually loses.

Many bookmakers allow you to cash out your bet when some, or all, of your selections are winning.

The advantages of this are obvious. Winning money from a bet that goes on to lose is great. Also, it means you don’t have to agonisingly wait for all of the matches to finish and allows you to just take your money and run.

But there is one obvious disadvantage of cashing out is that you could miss on some big winnings by being unable to hold your nerve.

And this weekend saw what is surely the worst ever cash out decision ever. No, seriously.

One punter thought he’d throw together an eight-fold ‘both teams to score and win’ coupon. If you’re unfamiliar with this market, you need to choose a team to win and for both teams for score - they will need to win 2-1, 3-1, 3-2 etc.

Now, as you can imagine, this is very difficult to predict but one punter managed to nail an eight-match accumulator in this particular market.

An image has been doing the rounds on Twitter showing that this football fan in question landed all eight of his ’both teams to score and win’ selection - but he utilised the cash out option rather prematurely.

In the image, we can see five of the eight selection he choose - Ajax 4-1, Barcelona 2-1, Paris Saint-Germain 5-1, Inter Milan 3-1, Real Madrid 3-2.

However, we can also see that he’s decided to cash out, winning just £188.97.

How much could he have won? An eye-watering £12,494.94.

Ouch.

The unnamed gambler put 50p on the 24989.88/1 shot and decided that the £188 profit was satisfactory.

We’re not quite sure exactly when he decided to cash out but it could have possibly been after all his other selections had won and Real Madrid found themselves 2-0 against Villarreal in the second-half.

If it was, then we can’t imagine how that punter is feeling this morning because Madrid went on to win 3-2 with an 83rd minute winner from Alvaro Morata.

Yet another example that gambling is a mug's game.

