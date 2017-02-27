Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Francis Kone saves opponent's life during game in the Czech Republic

Francis Kone might not be a household name in football, but he should be after his heroics in the Czech league.

The Togo international is being commended for his quick thinking and bravery after saving an opponent's life during a game between Bohemians 1905 and Slovacko.

Bohemians goalkeeper Martin Berkovec was involved in a horrific clash with his own defender Daniel Krch as they both attempted to clear a loose ball.

While Krch luckily escaped unscathed, Berkovec was left in a very worrying state.

Slovacko striker Kone noticed that Berkovec had been knocked unconscious and ran over to him before sticking his hand in his mouth and pulling his tongue out to stop him from swallowing it.

Check out the dramatic moment below:

Berkovec spent the night in hospital but thankfully, he's expected to make a full recovery.

Incredibly, Kone has told Czech publication ISport that this wasn't the first time he's been involved in a life-saving incident.

What a hero

"It wasn't the first time I have done that," he said.

"It's something like the fourth time. Twice in Africa, once in Thailand. I immediately checked to see if he had swallowed his tongue."

If that's true, he deserves a medal. No-one likes to see players sustain even the most minor of injuries, but this could have been a lot more serious had it not been for Kone.

Berkovec was extremely lucky that such a cool head was on hand to help him out.

The stopper later wrote on Facebook:

"I would like to thank Francis Kone for his quick action in saving me during today's match. I am grateful for the prompt help, and once again THANK YOU!!!"

The game finished 0-0, but all that either team will have been concerned about was Berkovec's recovery.

