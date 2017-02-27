After being sent from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Nerlens Noel trade last week, Andrew Bogut is reportedly seeking a release by his new rebuilding team.

Per ESPN’s Marc Stein and Tim MacMahon, it’s also worth noting that the clock is ticking.

“Sources told ESPN on Sunday that Bogut's agent, David Bauman, and the Sixers remain in active buyout negotiations. The Australian big man is hoping to be waived by Wednesday, which is the last day this season players can be released and remain playoff-eligible with their next team.”

Of course being playoff-eligible is the most important aspect of joining a contender down the stretch.

According to the reporters, they have multiple sources confirming that Bogut is currently seeking a buyout.

And he has a destination in mind.

“Two Dallas Mavericks sources told ESPN on Sunday that they expect Bogut to choose Cleveland if he indeed finds himself on the open market later this week, while another source close to the talks expressed optimism Sunday that a buyout is forthcoming.”

The 32-year-old Australian was the starting center for the Golden State Warriors on their 2015 championship team, but was dealt by the Warriors after their epic seven-game collapse in the Finals against the Cavaliers last season in order to create cap space necessary to sign Kevin Durant.

Therefore, his time in Golden State can best be characterized as bittersweet.

While he was a part of a championship team and also arguably the best team in NBA history last season (which set a record by going 73-9), he was thrown to the curb in order to sign Durant in free agency, thus breaking up the successful crew.

Through 26 games played (21 starts) this season for the Mavs, Bogut put up 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest through 22.4 minutes.

By showing interest in joining Cleveland, it appears as though Bogut is seeking vengeance on the Warriors.

Not only would Bogut’s desire to sign with the Cavaliers make sense from a narrative perspective, but it would also be a smart basketball decision.

While Tristan Thompson has the starting center spot locked down, the Cavaliers have struggled defensively this season as a whole, ranking 20th in the NBA with a 106.6 defensive rating.

To put that into perspective, both of Bogut’s teams this season —the Mavericks (16th) and 76ers (14th) — rank better than the Cavs in that regard.

Additionally, while the Cavaliers rank in the middle of the pack in terms of rebounding numbers, they have been burned with second-chance points, ranking 22nd in the NBA allowing 13.5 points per game in that painful way.

To add, Cleveland gives up 43.3 points per game in the paint. While that ranks in the middle of the pack, Bogut’s interior defensive presence would likely help those numbers.

Due to injuries and roster construction, Cleveland currently has Thompson, Channing Frye and Derrick Williams as healthy true frontcourt players. Therefore, adding Bogut to the mix would add a legitimate center, which is something they desperately need.

While he’s not at the point in his career where he could consistently log 30-plus minutes per game, Bogut could be a key reserve off the bench for the defending champions and would be a major asset for coach Tyronn Lue, who could use him in various matchups and situations.

Given his skill set and his motivation, the move would make sense for both parties.