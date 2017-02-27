Official online NBA destination in the UK

Phil Jackson.

New York Knicks cut ties with veteran guard in surprising move

At 24-35, the New York Knicks are going nowhere fast, so having veterans with expensive expiring contracts on the roster doesn't make much sense at this point.

That's why, on Monday, the team waived backup guard Brandon Jennings, who was in his first year with the team.

Jennings, who had been averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists per game while backing up starter Derrick Rose, is now free to sign with another team while the Knicks save some money.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news of the roster move, the Knicks already have a replacement lined up:

Though Randle is unlikely to be a more useful player than Jennings at this point, the roster move will allow the Knicks to see what he can do.

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

According to ESPN reporter Marc Spears, Jennings will be free to pursue his goal of playing for a playoff-contending squad down the stretch:

What sort of market Jennings will have in free agency remains to be seen, but it's a safe bet that a playoff-contending team will take a flyer on the talented backup.

Jennings, an eight-year NBA veteran, hasn't started for a team since 2014-15, when he averaged 15.4 points and 6.6 assists per contest for the Detroit Pistons.

In eight games with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, Randle has only averaged 9.3 minutes per contest. However, the rookie from Stanford has an impressive 5.3 points-per-game average in his limited action.

How much court time he sees with the Knicks remains to be seen, but New York needs to try to find some useful players moving forward.

