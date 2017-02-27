Video shows Zlatan Ibrahimovic's role throughout move for winning goal

The 2017 EFL Cup final will probably be remembered as the Zlatan Ibrahimovic show for years to come.

For most of his career, critics have claimed the Swede wouldn't be able to enjoy the same success in the Premier League that he has experienced elsewhere in Europe, oh how wrong they were!

Ibrahimovic scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday to add another winner's medal to his collection.

The Red Devils were on the back foot for the majority of the game as the Saints put in a performance well worthy of claiming some silverware.

However, they came up against a 35-year-old striker who was in inspired form and stepped up when it truly mattered - the 86th minute, to be exact - to nod in Ander Herrera's cross and send the season's first major trophy to Old Trafford.

Although Zlatan put the finishing touch on a fine team move, one video that has emerged today revealed the true extent of his involvement in the winner.

As you can see below, less than a minute before the former Paris Saint-Germain star scored, United were under significant pressure at the other end of the pitch.

A corner came in from the right and was met by a firm header from Jack Stephens. It was on target but it is difficult to tell whether David de Gea had it covered as Ibrahimovic wasn't taking any chances and jumped in to prevent the ball hitting the back of the net.

Prompt another the corner and again Zlatan rose the highest at the near post the clear it and allow Jose Mourinho's men to get out of their own box.

The ball then fell to Zlatan's feet where he made a 25-yard burst forward to start the counter attack which led to the eventual goal.

Southampton were given a brief moment of respite to get men back but Zlatan still found enough space inside the box to head past Fraser Forster.

Everyone will remember that header but it wouldn't have even been possible had he not made crucial defensive interventions just seconds before.

Since the final, attention has quickly switched to Ibrahimovic's future at Old Trafford.

The club do have an option to extend the former Sweden international's stay in England beyond the summer.

And after his Wembley heroics, you can understand why United supporters will be desperate to keep him for another year.

