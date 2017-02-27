There was a huge rumour floating around the wrestling world last week where it was reported that The Hardy Boyz weren’t going to be signing new contracts with Impact Wrestling.

As expected, it prompted many to believe that Matt and Jeff were going to be taking their talents back to the WWE and although it was just speculation at the time, new details have emerged which provide the strongest indications yet that we could see Brother Nero and Broken Matt back in Vince 'MeekMahan's' organisation.

WWE RETURN?

First off, it’s been confirmed that Matt Hardy’s online store is closing down as his wife, Reby Sky, is pregnant with their second child.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

While it may not seem that big of a deal on the surface and a perfectly good reason to shut it down, it’s still a big possibility that the reason the merchandise store is closing is because of a potential WWE move.

If they sign full-time, exclusive deals, then the company obviously won’t allow Matt to sell his own merchandise as they will do that internally on WWE Shop as they could still be highly marketable.

Article continues below

Secondly, it’s being said that Jeff Jarrett is coming into Impact Wrestling to help with the creative team.

CREATIVE

One of the reported reasons they don’t want to stick around is because it limits the creative control they have over their characters, and it’s a huge risk regardless of whether they go because they’ve proven to be unique and interference could damage what they’ve built, so that’s said to be the main factor for their exit.

Finally, and perhaps the biggest hint yet is that Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Hardy Boyz are refusing to guarantee any future dates.

This means that no other company can book them and when that happens, it’s usually a clear sign that somebody is about to become exclusive to one promotion and in this case, it’s most likely the WWE.

If they are to return, let’s hope WWE’s creative team allow them to retain their current gimmicks and give Matt an opportunity to delete anybody that comes in his way.

Do you think The Hardy Boyz will be back in WWE this year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms